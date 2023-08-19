Veteran actor Dharmendra recently spoke in an interview with Times Now about how he feels his family never got its due. He said, “Our family is not into marketing itself. We’ve always believed in letting our work speak for us. Sunny is in two of the biggest blockbusters of all time. You will never hear him talking about his achievements. My younger son Bobby (Deol) is also doing well for himself. But my family has never been given our due. We don’t mind. The love of our fans is enough fuel to keep us going. We don’t need the industry to acknowledge us.” He added, “I didn’t get a single award even for Satyakam.”

On Gadar 2

A big part of the Gadar 2 audience was not even born when the first Gadar was released. And yet, they are cheering, whistling, and clapping in the theatres. People are going crazy for the film.

Sunny Deol reacts to Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Dharmendra’s kissing scene with Shabana Azmi has been a talking point since the film’s release. After Hema Malini, the veteran star’s actor-filmmaker son Sunny Deol has reacted to it. In a recent interaction, the Gadar 2 star said that only his father has the capability to carry out such scenes. He also confessed that he has not watched the movie.

“My dad can do anything and he’s the only actor I say who can carry it. Film itni dekhta nahi hoon main. Main khud ke film bhi zyada nahi dekhta,” he told NDTV. He added, “How can I talk to my dad about it? He is a personality who can carry everything.”