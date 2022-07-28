A man of many talents, Dhanush is also a lyricist, producer, playback singer and prolific dancer. The Asuran actor is highly regarded for his kuthu dance moves.

One of our favourite Tamil actors, Dhanush, turns 39 today, 28 July. Born to director Kasthuri Raja in 1983, the star is known for his performances in movies like 3, Aadukalam, Asuran and Karnan.

Dhanush was launched in 2002 with Thulluvadho Ilamai and has become one of the top actors in the Tamil film industry since then. The Gray Man star has also received many accolades for his acting skills, including multiple National Awards.

A man of many talents, Dhanush is also a lyricist, producer, playback singer and prolific dancer. The Maari actor is highly regarded for his kuthu dance moves. So, on the occasion of his birthday, here is a look at some of his best kuthu songs:

What a Karvaad





What a Karvaad was featured in the 2014 film Velai Illa Pattadhaari. While the film had managed to hook fans with all its songs, What a Karvaad reached new heights. Dhanush set a new trend in kuthu songs after he turned his back to the audience and lifted his shirt a little.



Why this Kolaveri Di





The song got everyone hooked and became an overnight sensation. The song was featured in the 2012 film 3. The song featured some amazing dance moves from Dhanush and left his fans impressed. The slow tempo of the song complimented the actor's steps.

Enga Area Ulla Varadhey





The song was part of the 2006 film Pudhu Pettai. Dhanush's kuthu dance steps won the hearts of the audience and the actor left his fans awestruck with his style and screen presence.

Varriyaa

Featured in the 2006 film Pudhu Pettai, Varriyaa is considered a proper kuthu song. Dhanush shone with his brilliant moves. The Maari star's dance moves and the catchy tune will make you want to shake a leg as well.

Otha Sollaala





Otha Sollaala was featured in Aadukalam, which is regarded as one of Dhanush's best works. The actor's energy is contagious. His careless dance moves serve as a visual treat for the audience.

Happy birthday Dhanush!

