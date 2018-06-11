Dhanush to start filming second directorial project from August; film will be shot on a budget of Rs 70 cr

In 2017, Dhanush made an impressive debut as a director with the heartwarming Pa Pandi, a story of self-exploration and living life on one’s own terms. Not only did the film appeal to critics and general audiences alike, it was also well received at the ticket window and it ended up as a successful venture.

Basking in the success of superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala as a producer, Dhanush has confirmed he will start filming his second directorial project from August. In his recent interaction with Film Companion, he said that the project will be made on a very big scale. “It’s going be a very big film; a 100 crore film which we plan to compress into a budget of Rs 70 crore. I’m aware I don’t have 70 crore market. Therefore, we’re looking at ways to exploit the market to earn profits on Rs 70 crore. The pre-production work has been going on for a year now. We plan to commence shooting from August.”

While Dhanush didn’t divulge more information with respect to the project, Firstpost had previously reported that the film will be a modern-day drama with a small period segment, according to reliable sources. A minor portion of the film will have a pre-independent connect and this will be the film’s biggest highlight. It’s still not yet known if Dhanush will act in the film as well. Actor Prasanna, who played a key role in Pa Pandi, has been signed for an important role.

The industry grapevine is that actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has been offered a crucial role in the film. In a recent media interaction, Nagarjuna said, “Dhanush has offered me a role in his next directorial project. He had originally planned that role with Rajinikanth, but since he is actively involved in politics, he approached me. Honestly, I’m yet to take a call on signing the project.

Dhanush also confirmed that his most ambitious film Vada Chennai, which marks his reunion with Vetrimaaran after the national award-winning Aadukalam, is gearing up for release in August. “We’re aiming for August release. Vetrimaaran is a perfectionist and until he's satisfied with the output, we have to wait,” Dhanush had said.

Earlier this year at an event, Vetrimaaran had clarified that Vada Chennai is not a gangster drama. “Contrary to reports, Vada Chennai is not entirely a gangster drama. It's a film about a society. The story chronicles the lives of people inhabiting a village for over 35 years. Since we have so much to narrate, we thought it could be made in two or three parts. We will take the final call about the next part after seeing the response for the first film.”

The film will reportedly feature Dhanush as a national-level carom player. Having been in production for nearly three years now, the frenzy around the film has only multiplied with time. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ameer, Daniel Balaji, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Karunas, Subramaniam Siva, and Cheenu Mohan in pivotal roles.

This year, Dhanush will also see the release of Maari 2, in which he returns as the dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy. The sequel sees him pair up with Sai Pallavi of Premam and Fidaa fame. Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, popular for his work in films such as Oru Mexican Aparatha, Godha and Mayaanadhi, has been roped in to play the baddie in the film, which will be made as a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu. The film marks the reunion of Dhanush and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja after a hiatus of nearly a decade.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 10:20 AM