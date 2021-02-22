Dhanush plays a 'notorious' rural thug in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram; see teaser

Jagame Thanthiram, starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is set to directly release on Netflix.

The makers of Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Jagame Thandhiram, have finally confirmed that the film has opted for a digital release. Bankrolled by YNotStudios, Jagame Thandhiram will be out on Netflix, however, the release date is yet to be announced.

A teaser was released on Monday morning to confirm the new development. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram will see Dhanush in the role of a rural thug named Surili, who gives mafia bosses in America a run for their money.

As revealed in the teaser, Surili is 'the most dangerous, notorious gangster you've ever seen in your life.' Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, who played Jeor Mormont in the HBO series, is also a part of the film.

Check out the teaser here

The film was supposed to release last May. But, the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the filmmakers to postpone indefinitely, writes The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will also star in Mari Selvaraj's Karnan, which is slated to release on 9 April. He is also prepping for his next Bollywood project Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, the film will hit the theatres on 6 August.