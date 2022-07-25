Dhanush made headlines when he walked the red carpet at The Gray Man premiere in Los Angeles, with his two sons, Yathra and Linga.

‘If you have kids at home, then you’ll know the Russos’ quipped Dhanush, in a press conference on Thursday. The two-time National Award Winning actor, and a global icon, Dhanush has been the centerpiece of a lot of limelight. This attention is owed to the Netflix production, The Gray Man, a spy thriller directed by the always enchanting, Russo Brothers. In the much-anticipated action spectacle, Dhanush stars alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, and Rege-Jean Page, and glides into the skin of a ruthless assassin, with a moral compass, that oscillates in the space between right or wrong, black or white – gray.

The actor made headlines when he walked the red carpet at The Gray Man premiere in Los Angeles, with his two sons, Yathra and Linga. Talking about the same, Dhanush said, ‘They were really chill, which really surprised me, because I was really nervous. I have stage fright and get very uncomfortable at red carpets, and events like this, but the boys were cool as they went on playing their games. It meant the world to me that they were there.’ In a rather endearing moment, when asked whether or not he was the coolest dad that weekend, the actor lovingly and promptly exclaimed that ‘I am the coolest dad in the world, all weekends’

Speaking about the blueprint he received to understand the character in depth, the actor said that there was so much about the character that the Russos explained to him while giving the backstory, that he felt that itself, was ‘’another story altogether’, to which Joe Russo, amusingly claimed that there were only two things in that backstory that mattered. One, that he was sexy, and two that he was Tamil.

Dhanush, on the other hand, candidly spoke about how it was nothing but, ‘the Russos, who are a brand’ that sold the film’s idea to him. Further elaborating on the same, he said, ‘the character they described me, was extremely interesting, and it was a no-brainer basically.’ Talking about his character Dhanush spoke about how his character, ‘was mysterious, and a man of few words, just like himself, and not often do you come across such an interesting character, who has his own ethics, morals, codes’ and doesn’t fall prey to be being boxed in a one-dimensional characterisation.

The Raanjhanaa and Asuran actor, was also very quick to dismiss the opinion that the film was similar to anything that he had done before, even if he is a veteran, when it comes to making and acting in films, as Rajeev Masand rightly says. Almost instantly, he says, ‘Definitely not. In fact, one of the many things that excited me about this was, that I’d never done anything like this before.

Alas, his is a character that’s extremely riveting, and promising, so as fans gear up to watch their favourite brown man in an English spy thriller and entertainer, it’s also vital to remember to think of actors not as South Indian or North Indian, but simply as Indians, as Dhanush tells us in parting words.

Takshi Mehta is a freelance journalist and writer. She firmly believes that we are what we stand up for, and thus you'll always find her wielding a pen.

