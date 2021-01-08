Dhanush begins shoot of D43 with opening song; track sung by star, shares composer GV Prakash

The shooting of the yet-untitled movie, directed by Karthick Naren and also starring Malavika Mohanan, has begun in Chennai.

The shoot for Dhanush's next film D43 has commenced with the opening song. Music composer for the film GV Prakash shared on social media that the team will shoot the opening song, which has also been sung by Dhanush.

The official Twitter handle of Sathya Jyothi Films too shared a series of images from the first-day shoot.

Check out the images here

According to a report in The Times of India, the choreographer for the film Jani Master had recently shared an image of Dhanush rehearsing for the song, which could be the one being shot on the first day.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his next films with Karthik Subbaraj and Mari Selvaraj. The film with Subbaraj, titled Jagame Thanthiram as well as the one with Selvaraj, titled Karnan, wrapped shoot recently.

Director Selvaraghavan recently confirmed that he will be doing the sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan where Dhanush will be playing the lead. The film is slated for a 2024 release.