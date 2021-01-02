Dhanush to lead Aayirathil Oruvan sequel, directed by Selvaraghavan; film slated for 2024 release

After Kaadhai Konden Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna, Dhanush will reunite with his brother Selvaraghavan for the sequel of Aayirathil Oruvan.

Director Selvaraghavan has confirmed he will be doing the sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan that starred Karthi, Parthiban, Andrea and Reema Sen. The director has also revealed that Dhanush will be playing the lead in the film, slated for a 2024 release.

Dhanush retweeted the director's post, describing the upcoming movie as a "magnum opus." "The pre-production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master Selvaraghavan. The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it," Dhanush wrote.

Check out his tweet here

A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan ! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 ..The Prince returns in 2024 https://t.co/HBTXeN66iA — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 1, 2021

As per a report in The Times of India, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have worked together in Kaadhai Konden Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna, all of which were massive hits. On the other hand, even though Aayirathil Oruvan did not do very well at the time of its release, it has been celebrated over the years.

On the work front, Dhanush has been shooting for his Hindi film Atrangi Re. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan and has been directed by Aanand L Rai.

Apart from Atrangi Re, Dhanush will also be seen in the Netflix film The Gray Man. Meanwhile, the sequel of Aayirathil Orivan also marks the reunion of Selvaraghavan with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Aravind Krishna.