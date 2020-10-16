Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander to reunite after five years; Sun Pictures announces

The Kolaveri Di hitmaking pair, fondly referred to as DNA, will reunite for Dhanush's 44th movie, Sun Pictures announced on Anirudh's birthday

Dhanush and music director Anirudh Ravichander, popularly known as DnA, are reuniting after five years for the actor's 44th film. Production house Sun Pictures took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Sharing a 1-minute-15 second video of DnA, the caption of the post shared by the production house read, "They are BACK!"

Check it out here

The post comes on Anirudh's birthday.

A report by The Times of India said that Anirudh made his debut as a music director with Dhanush's film 3. His first song was 'Why This Kolaveri Di' became viral and broke all records after being released.

In Dhanush's upcoming film, Anirudh will be scoring music that is being directed by Mithran Jawahar.

Dhanush and Jawahar have previously worked together in films including Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.

Anirudh has also directed music for several successful albums in Dhanush’s films including Maari, Thanga Magan and Velaiyilla Pattathari.

A report by The Hindu said that Dhanush will next be seen in Jagame Thanthiram which is expected to be released soon. The actor will also be seen in Karnan, an action drama film, where he will share the screen space with Mari Selvaraj.

National Award-winning actor Dhanush will also collaborate with brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan in Pudhupettai 2. The film will be a sequel to their 2006 gangster cult classic.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan had previously worked together in films including Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. They will be coming together once again after eight years for the upcoming film.