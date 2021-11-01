Other titles to release in November include Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Red Notice on Netflix, Annette on Mubi India and Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+Hotstar

The Harder They Fall - 3 November

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall is a Western action flick starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo. The film sees Majors plays Nat Love, an outlaw whose sworn enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) has just been broken out of jail. Vowing revenge, Love and his gang plan to hunt Rufus across the Wild West.

Jay-Z serves as a producer alongside James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar - 5 November

Meenakshi Sundareshwar, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

"The film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage, and everything in between. When the challenge of a long-distance relationship is bestowed upon this young couple, the question arises — will distance really make their hearts grow fonder?": reads the synopsis provided by Netflix.

Passing - 10 November

Based on Nella Larsen's 1929 novel of the same name, Tessa Thompson plays a woman reunited with a friend who has been living her life as a white person. The movie also stars Ruth Negga and Alexander Skarsgard and is the directorial debut of Rebecca Hall.

Red Notice - 12 November

Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, is an action heist thriller written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The movie is about Interpol issuing a red notice alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. Johnson will be essaying the role as the FBI’s top profiler while Gadot and Reynolds will be seen as the two rival criminals who are brought together for an adventurous heist.

Tiger King 2 - 17 November

A synopsis for Tiger King 2 reads: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness."

Dhamaka - 19 November

Dhamaka, follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik Aaryan, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka also includes Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan, along with a special appearance by Mrunal Thakur.

Tick, Tick...Boom! - 19 November



Tick, Tick...Boom! featuring Andrew Garfield an adaptation of playwright Jonathan Larson's autobiographical off-Broadway show of the same name. Garfield, 36, will play Jon, an aspiring theatre composer who waits tables in New York City while writing Superbia, which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break.

Cowboy Bebop - 19 November

Cowboy Bebop is Netflix's live-action remake of the cult Japanese anime TV series of the same name.

Netflix’s synopsis reads: “Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

Amazon Prime Video

The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain - 5 November

The film is based on the true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public’s perception of cats forever. Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, we follow the adventures of Wain, as he seeks to unlock the “electrical” mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).

A Man Named Scott - 5 November

Directed by Robert Alexander, A Man Named Scott explores musician Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi's journey over a decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs, making music that continues to move and empower his millions of fans around the world.

The Wheel Of Time - 19 November

The Wheel of Time is a series adaptation of the best-selling fantasy novels by Robert Jordan. Rosamund Pike stars as Moraine, a member of magical society who leads five young villagers on a journey to discover if one of them is the reincarnated Dragon, who has been prophesised to save humanity.

Disney+Hotstar

Special Ops 1.5 - 12 November

Starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, this season of the show examines the origin story of Menon’s Himmat Singh and how he came up in the intelligence agency R&AW.

Home Sweet Home Alone - 12 November

Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. The film is directed by Dan Mazer from a screenplay by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell, story by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell and John Hughes based on a screenplay by John Hughes.

The film centres around Max Mercer, who is left home alone when his family travels to Japan for the holidays. Just as he’s getting used to living alone, a married couple tries to steal an heirloom from the Mercer home. So Max — just like Kevin McCallister (from the original Home Alone) before him — has to protect his home.

Dopesick

Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson among others, is based on Beth Macey's non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.

It explores how Purdue Pharma aggressively pushed OxyContin, a highly addictive prescription painkiller blamed for the country's opioid crisis that has caused half a million US overdose deaths since 1999.

Hawkeye - 24 November

Hawkeye will see Jeremy Renner reprise his role as the arrow-slinging superhero. He will be introduced to new character Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who is described as "equally as annoying as she is charismatic".

The official synopsis reads as, "Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

Hawkeye will release on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The Beatles: Get Back - 25 November

The Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test.

Apple TV+

Dr Brain - 4 November

A brain scientist is obsessed with discovering new ways to access memories and consciousness. When his family dies in an accident, he accesses memories from his wife’s brain to figure out what really happened. It is written and directed by Kim Jee-Woon, starring Lee Sun-Kyun.

Finch - 5 November

Tom Hanks stars as Finch a robotics engineer who survives an apocalyptic event in his underground bunker with his dog, Goodyear. After a decade creating a world of his own in his bunker, he makes a robot to take care of his dog when he’s no longer around.

Finch is directed by Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed several pivotal episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones, including the fan-favourite “Battle of the Bastards.” It’s written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

The Shrink Next Door- 12 November

The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, is a dark comedy miniseries based on the podcast of the same title by Joe Nocera. The story revolves around a charming psychiatrist and a longtime patient and how their seemingly normal dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction.

MUBI India

Annette - 26 November

Starring Adam Driver as a provocative stand-up comedian and Marion Cotillard as an opera singer who live glamorous lives in contemporary Los Angeles. However, when they welcome their daughter Annette into the world, her mysterious gifts will change their lives forever.