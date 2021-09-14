An unexpected nod to Captain America, crossing paths with #KateBishop, here's decoding all Easter eggs from the Hawkeye trailer

The trailer of the Marvel series Hawkeye is out. After the mind-bending revelations of the show Loki, fans are excited to see how Hawkeye or Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner) falls in place in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow. 🏹 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye, and start streaming the Original Series November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HArEGH2xSG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 13, 2021

The series, set during Christmas, sees Hawkeye cross paths with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), “the greatest archer in the world”. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ on 24 November.

Here are some of the Easter eggs you might have missed in the promo:



Hawkeye and Bishop go undercover



While Barton becomes something of a mentor to the young Bishop, the trailer shows them going undercover to investigate the organisation Cirque Du Nuit. The particular panel of the comic sees the appearance of notable villains like Kingpin or Madame Masque. Fans are excited to see if the scene is replicated in the series, writes Entertainment Weekly.

Eleanor Bishop



The trailer also features Bishop’s mother, Eleanor Bishop (played by Vera Farmiga), who was an important part of Bishop’s story. The character is set to play a pivotal role in the series as well.

Tracksuit Draculas



A persistent presence in the Hawkeye comics, the Tracksuit Draculas, an Eastern European gangster group, are set to appear in the show. In the comics, they are also seen to be tied to Wilson Fisk, who was the main villain in the series Daredevil.

Lucky the Pizza Dog



Another crossover from the comics, the promo has confirmed that Lucky would also be a part of the show. In the comics, he is a guard dog for the Tracksuit Draculas, who later defends Hawkeye from the mobsters. The superhero repays the favour by saving his life.

Car chase



Another reference to the comics, the promo sees Hawkeye and Bishop in a high-speed chase sequence throughout New York, in the character’s iconic 70s Challenger. The clip also shows the superhero explaining his cool arrow tricks to his protégé.

Rogers the Musical



In what promises to be a hilarious sequence in the show, the trailer offers a glimpse of nostalgia for Captain America, with a Broadway show called “Rogers: The Musical”.

Maya Lopez aka the Echo



With a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer, Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, also features in the promo. The character also had ties to Fisk in the comic books and is adept at many things including martial arts and acrobatics.

Does Wilson Fisk return?



With quite a few callbacks to the series Daredevil, fans are wondering if Fisk (played by Vincent D'Onofrio) will make an appearance in the show. The lack of a true villain in the trailer has added fuel to the speculation.