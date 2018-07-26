You are here:

Dhadak box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Sairat remake nears Rs 50 cr mark

FP Staff

Jul,26 2018 15:13:26 IST

Janhvi kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak has had a considerably good run at the box office, earning a total of Rs 4.06 crore on Wednesday, reported business analyst and movie critic, Taran Adarsh.

Calling the development "steady", Adarsh added that such collections were "HUGE" for newcomers. Dhadak's collections were recorded at Rs 33.67 crore on its opening weekend and by Tuesday, had earned a total of Rs 43.95 crore in India. He estimated that the first week collections would amount to approximately Rs 51.50 crore.  As reported earlier, the overseas collection of the film over the first five days has been Rs 11.55 crore ( approximately $ 1.68 million). Though the estimated figures come after considering only North America, UAE-GCC, UK-Ireland and Australia-New Zealand territories.

Being produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak is a remake of the much-acclaimed Marathi film Sairat. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has made more than the opening day of another Dharma film, Karan Johar's Student of the Year which made Rs 8 crore.  Dhadak has released in India on 20 July, 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 15:13 PM

