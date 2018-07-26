Dhadak box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Sairat remake nears Rs 50 cr mark

Janhvi kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak has had a considerably good run at the box office, earning a total of Rs 4.06 crore on Wednesday, reported business analyst and movie critic, Taran Adarsh.

#Dhadak is STEADY on Wed... Week 1 total is looking at ₹ 51.50 cr [+/-], which is HUGE for a film starring newcomers… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 48.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2018

Calling the development "steady", Adarsh added that such collections were "HUGE" for newcomers. Dhadak's collections were recorded at Rs 33.67 crore on its opening weekend and by Tuesday, had earned a total of Rs 43.95 crore in India. He estimated that the first week collections would amount to approximately Rs 51.50 crore. As reported earlier, the overseas collection of the film over the first five days has been Rs 11.55 crore ( approximately $ 1.68 million). Though the estimated figures come after considering only North America, UAE-GCC, UK-Ireland and Australia-New Zealand territories.

#Dhadak - Overseas - Total till Tue: approx $ 1.68 mn [₹ 11.55 cr]... North America: $ 498k UAE-GCC: $ 506k UK-Ireland: $ 200k ANZ: $ 176k Some territories yet to report. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

Being produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak is a remake of the much-acclaimed Marathi film Sairat. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has made more than the opening day of another Dharma film, Karan Johar's Student of the Year which made Rs 8 crore. Dhadak has released in India on 20 July, 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 15:13 PM