Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor on nepotism: Feel concerned and bullied when it's discussed online

Janhvi Kapoor, who landed the lead role in Dhadak after a phone call from Karan Johar, feels "concerned and bullied" when people talk about nepotism online. The actress, who will be making her debut with Dhadak, the Bollywood adaptation of Marathi hit Sairat, spoke at length with Reuters about her excitement, struggles and nepotism.

Talking about her experience with acting, Janhvi said that if she did not have the opportunity to do this film, she would have never known about Mewari culture, or be able to speak their dialect. Janhvi said she got to learn a lot and hopes all of it translates onscreen. Janhvi also spoke about dealing with criticism, saying that she does not always smile and there are days when she is a mess. But she knows it cannot all be easy.

Talking about nepotism, Janhvi — one of many 'star kids' who allegedly get lead roles in big banner movies handed to them on a silver platter — unapologetically acknowledged the fact that she is here only because of being someone's daughter rather than genuine credentials or struggles. Here's what she said:

"I underestimated how angry people are. They are pissed off. But I can’t judge. I can understand where their frustration is coming from. It must be hard. I do feel cornered and bullied at times. Like, “why are you so angry?” Maybe I suck, but give me a chance. I feel a responsibility towards them as well. I understand that you feel like you have been robbed of an opportunity that has been handed to me. I’m sure there are people who are more talented than me, and more good looking than me – I promise you there are. But I am not going to pass on this opportunity just because… (trails off). It’s a big deal for me. Why the hell should I give it up? The only thing I can do is value it and make the most of it. It is wrong and messed up if I take advantage of it, am complacent and think it is my birthright to be here. I know it is not. I know I need to earn people’s love. I know I need to work ten times harder because there is a stigma attached to how I’ve gotten this opportunity."

Dhadak is slated to release on 20 July and has been directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 13:55 PM