Detective Pikachu first reactions: 'Heartfelt, relentlessly charming story filled with excellent worldbuilding'

Ever since the trailer of Detective Pikachu released, ardent fans and audiences have been obsessing over the cuteness of the yellow Pokémon. Ryan Reynolds steps into the shows of the adorable (mutant) rodent.

Rob Letterman, who has previously helmed Goosebumps and Monsters vs Aliens, has directed the film. Detective Pikachu has been produced by Legendary Entertainment and is scheduled to release in May by Warner Brothers and Universal Pictures.

The film was screened for critics recently and the early reactions to the live action film are pouring in. Here are some of the best ones.

#DetectivePikachu is a pure joy from start to finish. It’s a heartfelt, relentlessly charming story filled with excellent worldbuilding. Plenty of deep cuts for #Pokémon fans. There must’ve been a grass-type in the theater because I got surprisingly misty-eyed in parts. pic.twitter.com/LMKp6TG1a1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 24, 2019

Had a fun time with Detective Pikachu. Silly, heartfelt and chock full of Pokémon, which makes for some great world building in what is sure to spin off into one hell of a franchise. Perfectly suited for fans and non-fans alike. #DetectivePikachu @DetPikachuMovie @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) April 24, 2019

Major Miyazaki vibes from this scene in particular. @VancityReynolds and @standup4justice made for a super effective duo. #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/dO4gwQNoUY — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 24, 2019

#DetectivePikachu is painfully cute, jam packed with action and will make you wish you lived in the world of #Pokémon more than you probably already do. pic.twitter.com/V33JOkUP3u — Ian de Borja (@iandeborja_) April 24, 2019

I just got out of #DetectivePikachu and my first thought is OMG HOW DID THEY MAKE PIKACHU SO CUTE!!! It completely nails the world of Pokémon, and just seeing their amazing live action creature designs is worth the price of admission. If you love Pokémon, you’ll love this movie. pic.twitter.com/Z7oS42JlDd — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) April 24, 2019

I just saw @DetPikachuMovie for the SECOND time and WOW guys. Get hype for this film’s release on May 10 because it is SUCH wild ride. SO fun and so good!! Mind blowing at moments even!! THANK YOU WB for inviting me to see it!! #PikaPika ⚡️ #DetectivePikachu #WBpartner pic.twitter.com/nzQCTKkbq0 — Anna Brisbin ❄️ (@BrizzyVoices) April 24, 2019

It‘s a hit for #DetectivePikachu. Pokemon fans new & old will rejoice in this heartfelt and authentic take on the franchise. @Legendary and @wbpictures have nailed this live-action adaptation. I laughed hard and felt my heart swell. This Pokemon film is just the start! pic.twitter.com/I0R9fSHpfU — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) April 24, 2019

Just saw #DetectivePikachu here in Tokyo and, man, I wish Ryme City was a real place because I really want a Pokémon pal. pic.twitter.com/4cvtG0Uquu — LoTron Prime Dave Trumbore (@DrClawMD) April 24, 2019

Detective Pikachu is scheduled to hit cinemas in India on 10 May.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 13:47:51 IST

