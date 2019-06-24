You are here:

Demi Moore to play Alden Ehrenreich's mother in USA Network's TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World

American actor Demi Moore, known for her role in G.I. Jane, is all set to join the Brave New World series.

The Universal Content Productions (UCP) series will see Moore essaying the role of Linda, a brash and hard-living mother of John (Alden Ehrenreich), Variety reported.

The upcoming series is based on Aldous Huxley's novel of the same name and is based on a utopian society which has achieved peace and stability through their ban on monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history.

Moore has come on-board alongside other notable actors like Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan and Nina Sosanya.

The series is being written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor. Wiener will be executive producing the film, along with Morrison. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will also executive produce.

The first episode of the series will be helmed and executive produced by Owen Harris.

As per an article in Entertainment Weekly, Demi's earlier works on television include HBO’s Animals, Fox’s Empire, NBC’s Will & Grace, and, Ellen, Tales from the Crypt, and General Hospital (the last three being acting stints which trace back even further in Demi's career).

Apart from her stint at the series, Moore will be seen in Patrick Brice's comedy-horror Corporate Animals which also stars Ed Helms.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 14:49:04 IST