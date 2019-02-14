Brave New World: TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's dystopian novel lands 10-episode series deal at USA Network

USA Network has reportedly given a straight-to-series order for the adaptation of author Aldous Huxley's iconic book, Brave New World, states The Hollywood Reporter. David Wiener (best known for Homecoming) will be serving as writer and showrunner.

The report adds that the series began developing in 2015 under the supervision of former Syfy president Dave Howe. Wiener joined the project in 2018. The show is scheduled to begin shooting in the UK, though the premiere date is not fixed yet.

The book, first published in 1932, was among the top five in 100 best English-language novels of the 20th century by Modern Library. Huxley set his book in a seemingly perfect 26th century world that has achieved harmony by tightly controlling birth, which takes place mainly in laboratories, and outlawing basic essentials like monogamy, privacy, money and family. The world is populated by a series of five castes, each with its own defined roles.

Les Bohem (known for his work in Taken) was initially roped in to write the script in 2015. Grant Morrison (Batman, The Invisibles) and Brian Taylor (Crank) replaced Bohem and came on board in 2016. Wiener will now work in collaboration with Morrison and Taylor with the latter also serving as the executive producer on the pilot episode.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 17:14:37 IST