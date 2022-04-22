Deepshikha Deshmukh, a producer from B-Town has taken the initiative in recycling unused goods to manufacture lamps that will be distributed to Latur Village.

On this World Earth Day, everyone seems to be talking about how we, as dwellers of Mother Earth, should take responsibility for our role in environmental protection. Deepshikha Deshmukh, a producer from B-Town, is leading the charge. Deepshikha is noted for looking beyond the ordinary to make a difference in the world, in addition to co-founding the lucrative Pooja Entertainment company with her brother Jackky Bhagnani.

Deepshikha and her ayurvedic and natural skincare firm Love Organically has taken the initiative in recycling their unused goods to manufacture lamps that will be distributed to Latur Village, demonstrating their dedication to the environment. Deepshikha and her team used the advice of India's Recycle Man, Dr Binish Desai, to teach their all-female workforce how to repurpose the waste generated by their company to make the raw material for solar lamps. Because of the epidemic, there was a lot of unused product stock that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Deepshikha saw this as an opportunity which she grabbed onto and gave it this incredible direction of up-cycling them to solar lamps for the Latur village with the right partners.

Talking about this special recycling and lighting up initiative, Deepshikha says, “During the pandemic, us at Love Organically (like many others), had to pause our operations and as an outcome suffered losses in terms of material. Quality is of utmost priority to us and hence seeing quality products go unused was just heart-breaking. The team and I got together to think of what else we can do and how best can this material be utilized in favour of people at large. Seeing the material get recycled to create these solar lamps under Dr Desai's watchful eye was just amazing. We decided to give these solar lamps across an entire village in Latur thus ensuring that we were lighting up the lives of the farmers thanks to whom we get all our raw materials-thus completing the circle and giving back to Mother Earth by reducing her burden and empowering rural women in the process, which is the very core of Love Organically.”

Deepshikha has made it clear that her commitment to a more sustainable environment extends to her work at Pooja Entertainment. Deepshikha also paved the road for the entire cast and crew to commit to a better future as a producer. They made the best use of plastic on the sets of their films Coolie No. 1 and Bellbottom, emphasising the importance of environmental awareness among the cast and crew.

About Love Organically:

Deepshikha Deshmukh is the founder of Love Organically, a natural and ayurvedic beauty line. The brand, which was one of India's first skincare companies for children and adults, offers products that are both natural and devoid of dangerous chemicals. Love Organically is made in India, with ingredients sourced from small farms all around the nation. The brand's mantra is to give back to the environment as well as to the farmers. Children of drought-affected marginalised farmers have been educated thanks to their engagement with various non-profit organisations. Every product sold generates a portion of the profit that is contributed to the cause.

The venture communicates via seed paper thus encouraging the masses to plant more trees. Love Organically also ensures the use of biodegradable packaging, labels made of FSC paper and recycling pp bottles. Vegetable ink printing makes use of renewable sources. For every tree that goes into the making of the labels, a new one is planted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.