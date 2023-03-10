This year’s Holi was all about Deepika Padukone‘s Besharam Rang. All parties had people grooving onto Besharam rang while enjoying the festive vibe.

Holi, the festival of colors, is a widely celebrated festival in India and around the world. Over the years, it has become synonymous with Bollywood music, especially the iconic songs that are played during the festival. One such song that has gained immense popularity this year is “Besharam Rang” from the blockbuster Bollywood movie “Pathaan” starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan .

The catchy beats and lyrics of the song have made it a favorite among Holi enthusiasts partying this year, and it became a must-play at Holi parties and celebrations. People can be seen dancing and grooving to the song’s infectious rhythm, splashing colors and spreading joy and happiness.

Deepika Padukone’s energetic performance in the music video of “Besharam Rang” has added to the song’s popularity. Her lively dance moves and outfits have become an instant hit, making her a favorite among Holi revelers.

That’s not it! The actress has another Holi song to her credit – “Balam Pichkari” from the 2013 Bollywood film “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” starring herself and Ranbir Kapoor has been a Holi anthem for years. The catchy tune and upbeat lyrics make it the perfect song to dance and celebrate the festival of colors. Deepika & Ranbir’s energetic dance moves and colorful attire in the music video have also become iconic.

The song “Balam Pichkari” has become a staple at Holi parties and celebrations, and it continues to be a fan favorite years after its release. Its popularity has cemented its status as one of the most beloved Holi songs in Bollywood history.

Besharam Rang’s success has also catapulted the movie Pathaan, making her the most sought-after actress in Indian cinema. Overall, “Besharam Rang” has become an integral part of Holi celebrations!

