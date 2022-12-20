Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made India proud after she became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar. Her appearance at the global event was witnessed by millions across the globe and left her fans feeling proud of her achievement. The actress herself also shared her gratitude at being a part of the event. While the marquee tournament was a grand success with Argentina emerging as world champions, Deepika’s look from the trophy ceremony grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. Not everyone was happy with Deepika’s outfit at the FIFA event. Dressed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, Deepika wore a white shirt with a tan-coloured leather jacket along with loose black pants. Deepika unveiled the World Cup trophy from the luxury brand’s customised trophy trunk alongside legendary Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the ceremony.

While the actress’s confidence and lovely smile won the show, her fans were not satisfied with the choice of clothes and brutally trolled both Deepika and the fashion house for the outfit. The comment section of Louis Vuitton’s official post from FIFA was flooded with remarks criticising Deepika’s outfit.

Check out Deepika’s look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)



A user wrote, “Vuitton you should have given her something better to wear. Why are you doing that to her why?????”, while another user wrote, “But why is she dressed like a duffel bag.” “There are so many other more glamorous yet occasion-appropriate dresses LV could have dressed her in. Everything from clothes to hair could have been 100 percent better. Mistakes at the highest level,” a third user commented.

While the actress received much criticism, some fans also came out in her support and praised her for her achievement. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone is the global ambassador of Louis Vuitton and is often seen representing the brand at global events.

Speaking about the FIFA World Cup finals, the actress was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh and the two were captured enjoying the thrilling game together.

