Pottery Barn announces global collaboration with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone
Internationally acclaimed actor and global style icon will collaborate with Pottery Barn as part of the brand’s International expansion.
Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest
digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a global partnership with the iconic international celebrity, Deepika Padukone.
The actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has been signed as a brand ambassador to promote Pottery Barn’s international expansion which began with the launch of potterybarn.in in July and the opening of the company’s first retail location in September in Delhi, India. As a brand ambassador for Pottery Barn, Padukone will also work closely with the brand to co-create a collection.
“I’ve always been fascinated with spaces and my passion for interior design is no secret!” said Deepika Padukone. “I am therefore thrilled to be collaborating with global home furnishing leader Pottery Barn and look forward to creating timeless pieces together!”
“We are excited to partner with global icon Deepika Padukone,” said Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn Chief Design Officer. “Deepika’s passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonate with Pottery Barn fans worldwide— and through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn’s coveted designs infused with Deepika’s signature style into their own homes.”
As the global leader in the home furnishings industry, Pottery Barn is known for sustainability, service and providing quality products that are crafted to last. From helping to restore forests to creating healthier homes, the brand is on a mission to design products that make a difference at home and beyond.
To date, the brand offers a range of responsibly made products that are good for people and good for the planet—from Fair Trade Certified™ craftsmanship, recycled materials, responsibly sourced cotton, to wood furniture collections that are FSC®-certified (Forest Stewardship Council) supporting forest ecosystems worldwide.
Pottery Barn also offers customers complimentary Design Crew services comprised of a dedicated team of interior design experts. The Design Crew helps answer style questions and assists customers in bringing their home projects to life via one-on-one design sessions virtually, instore or at home. This service will be offered in our new retail location in Delhi, India. To learn more about the Design Crew, visit potterybarn.in/design-crew.
