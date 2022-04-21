Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017.

Though part one seemed not too long ago, the 2022 Met Gala part two is nearly here.

And according to the latest reports, Deepika Padukone will also be attending the event with Louis Vuitton this year. The actress had made her Met Gala debut in 2017.

The anonymous fashion critique account Diet Sabya said on its Instagram story, “LV is set to announce her as their global brand ambassador in April end for which she shot in Spain after attending Time 100 impact award in Dubai.” However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

What is the 2022 theme, and what does it mean?

This year’s exhibit, dubbed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is the second of the two-part series from Metropolitan Museum of Art that celebrates American fashion. The first part, called “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” debuted in September after the 2021 Met Gala which was held that month due the COVID-19 pandemic.

With “Gilded Glamour” as the theme of this spring's event, it is likely intended as a homage to American history, particularly that of the Gilded Age, which ran roughly from 1870 to 1900, reports Elle.

When is the 2022 Met Gala?



The big night will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 2 May.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Padukone was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will be seen next in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

