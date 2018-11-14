You are here:

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Twitterati send in good wishes, demand photographs of married couple

FP Staff

November 14, 2018 17:09:51 IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot at Lake Como in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on 14 November and will be blessed in a Sindhi Anand Karaj ceremony on 15 November. The wedding is a closely guarded affair with only 40 guests and no mobile phones allowed inside the venue. As the news broke, Twitter was flooded with good wishes along with users demanding a glimpse of the now married couple.

