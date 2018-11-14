Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Twitterati send in good wishes, demand photographs of married couple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot at Lake Como in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on 14 November and will be blessed in a Sindhi Anand Karaj ceremony on 15 November. The wedding is a closely guarded affair with only 40 guests and no mobile phones allowed inside the venue. As the news broke, Twitter was flooded with good wishes along with users demanding a glimpse of the now married couple.

I need pictures of the Deepika ranveer wedding asap — s (@desibxtch) November 14, 2018

I've been loving and supporting Deepika since the beginning. I grew up watching her movies and now she is married to the love of her life and about to start another beautiful journey and I really need a moment cause I'm not okay and to top that all the groom is RANVEER I just pic.twitter.com/jimgWjLYUS — ♕Ann // ladkiwale // #DeepVeerKiShaadi (@deepikasrasam) November 14, 2018

Friendly reminder Deepika and Ranveer do drop your pictures according to Indian Standard time and not Milan Standard time okay #DeepVeerKiShaadi — Kareena #Ladkiwale (@padukoneswift) November 14, 2018

Ive got so much more to add but since its their wedding day now, im gonna end it with pics of Ranveer & Deepika with the man who created this iconic pair & played a huge role in their personal & professional lives.. THANK YOU SLB!! We are so grateful ❤️#DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/om9TheY9Ax — Ranveer's Bæ (@LilMiss_Sana) November 14, 2018

Is this for deepika-Ranveer wedding https://t.co/2LxCaxBpO8 — HAYAM (@CaminahsFeel) November 14, 2018

Yaar hamari media wale bhi deepika aur ranveer ki shadi ki aise breaking news de rahe hain jaise ki koi jung ladke aye haun — Rishav Malhotra (@I_AM_ReshavMalh) November 14, 2018

I’m literally having my own one man party because Deepika and Ranveer are MARRIED ✨ #DeepVeerKiShaadi — त्रिशूल (@trishal_lalla) November 14, 2018

Excuse Me, this Ranveer-Deepika Wedding is The Kind of Two States [but Also Europe] Shenanigans I'd Like More Of. — ☕ Lightly Roasted Banana Bean (@_velocitygirl_) November 14, 2018

Arrey shaadi mei toh apna Ranveer Bhai hee lehanga pehene ga, Deepika bhabhi couldn't convince him otherwise.#DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/DyfEM20XMW — Joint Sinha (@JointSinha) November 14, 2018

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 17:09 PM