Ranveer and Deepika tie the knot in traditional Konkani wedding ceremony
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get married in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DngjBVjfac— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018
Ranveer and Deepika tie the knot in traditional Konkani wedding ceremony
Ranveer and Deepika tie the knot in traditional Konkani wedding ceremony
Sabyasachi to design couple's wedding trousseau Designer Sabyasachi who has previously done an advertisement campaign (Asian Paints' 'Nilaya') with Deepika, is going to dress up the bride and groom in the finest of his clothes for their big day. The designer has reportedly asked the attendees to not share any picture of the couple on social media as later, his team is going to exclusively reveal the wedding looks on its official account.
Sabyasachi to design couple's wedding trousseau
Designer Sabyasachi who has previously done an advertisement campaign (Asian Paints' 'Nilaya') with Deepika, is going to dress up the bride and groom in the finest of his clothes for their big day. The designer has reportedly asked the attendees to not share any picture of the couple on social media as later, his team is going to exclusively reveal the wedding looks on its official account.
Konakni style wedding on Wednesday, Anand Karaj on Thursday The celebrity couple is going to have a traditional Konkani wedding on 14 November given Deepika's south-Indian roots. Whereas on 15 November, the couple will be blessed in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Ranveer Singh is a Sindhi and thus the two different wedding functions have been organised by the couple.
Konakni style wedding on Wednesday, Anand Karaj on Thursday
The celebrity couple is going to have a traditional Konkani wedding on 14 November given Deepika's south-Indian roots. Whereas on 15 November, the couple will be blessed in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Ranveer Singh is a Sindhi and thus the two different wedding functions have been organised by the couple.
Fans wait for inside pictures from the ceremony As the countdown to the wedding has already begun with a few ceremonies having taken place on Monday, the fans are awaiting the much-in-love couple's pictures. However, due to stringent security arrangements and a no-phone rule, there haven't been any leaks so far.
Fans wait for inside pictures from the ceremony
As the countdown to the wedding has already begun with a few ceremonies having taken place on Monday, the fans are awaiting the much-in-love couple's pictures. However, due to stringent security arrangements and a no-phone rule, there haven't been any leaks so far.
Couple started dating while shooting Ram Leela Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansal's movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing the two young actors.
Couple started dating while shooting Ram Leela
Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansal's movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing the two young actors.
Ranveer and Deepika tie the knot in traditional Konkani wedding ceremony
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get married in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DngjBVjfac— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018
Karan Johar among first Bollywood celebrities to wish the newlyweds
True to form, Karan Johar was among the first Bollywood personalities to wish newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika on Twitter. "Such a stunning and beautiful couple!" he tweeted, wishing the duo a "lifetime of love and joy".
Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018
Lavish luncheon to follow Deepika-Ranveer's wedding ceremony
Chefs from Switzerland were flown in to prepare the menu for Ranveer and Deepika's post-wedding luncheon, India Today reported. The lavish buffet spread has specially crafted dishes that the couple has requested not be replicated by the chefs elsewhere. The once-in-a-lifetime daawat is being served at the Lake Como villa where Deepika and Ranveer have just tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony.
Baraat enters wedding venue
Ranveer Singh's party has entered the wedding venue where he is due to tie the knot with Deepika Padukone in a few hours. Pinkvilla reported that the baraat danced its way in to the sounds of 'Tune Maari Entriyaan', from Ranveer's film Gunday. How Deepika felt about a Priyanka Chopra song featuring so prominently in her wedding festivities was not reported.
In the absence of any real updates about the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding, news outlets have been forced to endlessly share pictures of the supposed venue — the Villa Del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy — ad nauseum.
Leading media houses have been publishing photos of the Lake Como villa, and the CastaDiva Resort & Spa, where some of the wedding festivities are expected to take place, over and over.
Over the early hours of Wednesday, 14 November 2018, into the late afternoon, photos of the villa's lakeside view, its banquet hall, its lush gardens, its sprawling terraces, its swimming pool, its gates, the driveway, its many sparkling chandeliers, its vine-covered pillars, have been shared by media house.
Many of these photos have been accompanied by captions like "More photos of Deepika and Ranveer's wedding venue".
Experts told us unofficially that the Villa Del Balbianello had got more coverage over 12-14 November than its annual ad spend bought it.
A reporter with a national publication told Firstpost on condition of anonymity that her organisation had lined up 15 photos of the CastaDiva Resort & Spa for when the Villa Del Balbianello images ran out. She also hinted that short video clips from Casino Royale — among the films in which the latter property has featured — would be run by the organisation when the photos were used up.
Meanwhile, one intrepid reporter who had made their way to Lake Como, having spent three months' salary on her airfare in the hopes of scoring a scoop, was turned away from the gates for behaving suspiciously. The reporter couldn't fathom why she wasn't allowed into the premises, but agreed that the slap bracelet she had put on, due to its resemblance to the special wrist band all of Ranveer and Deepika's wedding guests were required to sport, may not have quite passed muster with the eagle-eyed security detail.
She did, however, take some exterior shots of the venue before being bundled back into her water taxi, only to find out later that those very images were also available on Instagram.
Deepika on Ranveer: 'We keep each other grounded'
In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika said of her beau, "When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's an intelligent conversation, sometimes, there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We're good in that sense."
Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela crew recollects moment Deepika and Ranveer fell in love:
In a report for the Huffington Post, Ankur Pathak writes of how Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry sparked on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 movie. Apparently, the crew realised there was a romance brewing when the stars of the film shared an unscripted kiss while filming the song 'Ang Laga De'.
"We knew they were kind of a thing (sic) but 'Ang Laga De' confirmed it," one crewmember was quoted as saying on condition of anonymity. "It was new love — euphoric and maddening."
High security amid countdown to nuptials
Wristbands and a strict no-cellphone rule was enforced around the Lake Como resort where about 40 guests have gathered for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding.
The baraatis didn't seem to mind the temporary lockdown on their phone usage (we're guessing), as the finishing touches were put to the swish-beyond-our-wildest-dreams venue where the star couple will tie the knot.
Water taxis had ferried the guests to the resort in time for the first of the many festivities that began two days prior to the wedding ceremony. The resort has been closed down for other visitors for the duration of the wedding.
View from the CastaDiva Resort & Spa at Lake Como, where Deepika and Ranveer are expected to tie the knot, as per reports:
A view of the wedding pavilion:
The Villa Balbianello, Tremezzina, where Deepika and Ranveer's wedding party is put up:
The rest of us, who have no goss:
Entertainment journalists who have all the goss on the "DeepVeer Wedding":
Photo of all-important table at Deepika and Ranveer's wedding. Will the bride and groom be seated at it <gasp> themselves?
Twitterati divided over couple's colour-coordinated outfits; will they, won't they?
Much of the conjecture around the Ranveer-Deepika wedding has been over what the groom would wear. Sure, Deepika could be counted on to doll up in a Sabyasachi sari, but would Ranveer's lehenga upstage hers? Or would he play it more low-key and perhaps opt for a cape? Even as the costume conjecture reached fever-pitch, a timely update indicated that Ranveer would be clad in a kanjeevaram sherwani for his wedding ceremony. Heavily embellished, no doubt, but a staid sherwani nonetheless. We're disappointed, as are those Twitterati ever on the lookout for a meme.
Sabyasachi to design couple's wedding trousseau
Designer Sabyasachi who has previously done an advertisement campaign (Asian Paints' 'Nilaya') with Deepika, is going to dress up the bride and groom in the finest of his clothes for their big day. The designer has reportedly asked the attendees to not share any picture of the couple on social media as later, his team is going to exclusively reveal the wedding looks on its official account.
Couple had shared news of wedding on social media in October
Both Deepika and Ranveer had together announced the news of their wedding on 21 October on Twitter and Instagram by sharing the wedding dates with their fans.
Konakni style wedding on Wednesday, Anand Karaj on Thursday
The celebrity couple is going to have a traditional Konkani wedding on 14 November given Deepika's south-Indian roots. Whereas on 15 November, the couple will be blessed in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Ranveer Singh is a Sindhi and thus the two different wedding functions have been organised by the couple.
Fans wait for inside pictures from the ceremony
As the countdown to the wedding has already begun with a few ceremonies having taken place on Monday, the fans are awaiting the much-in-love couple's pictures. However, due to stringent security arrangements and a no-phone rule, there haven't been any leaks so far.
Couple started dating while shooting Ram Leela
Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansal's movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing the two young actors.
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding LATEST updates: An hour after the groom entered the wedding venue to the tune of his hit song, 'Tune Maari Entriyaan', Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony. A lavish luncheon was arranged for the couple at their wedding venue, and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to tweet his good wishes for the newlyweds.
High security surrounds the Lake Como venue where Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will marry in a traditional Konkani ceremony a few hours later on Wednesday evening, 14 November 2018.
Having dated for six years, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally going to tie the knot in a dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy amidst a tight circle of family and friends.
The famous actors, adored for their on-screen chemistry in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, had left for Italy over the weekend. They had shared the news of their wedding on social media on 21 October in a joint announcement on Twitter and Instagram.
However, the disappointing news for their fans is that their wedding is a closely guarded affair with only about 40 guests invited for the celebrations. IANS reported that mobile phones are not allowed outside people's rooms.
The couple who is going to settle in matrimony on Wednesday is in Northern Italy's Lombardy region, an upscale resort area known for its spectacular scenery.
Deepika and Ranveer exchanged rings on Monday evening, and a more 'desi' touch to the celebrations came in with the 'mehendi' function on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a music-filled 'sangeet' the same evening. For the mehendi, Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation and the couple was colour co-ordinated. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan performed at the ceremony.
The wedding spans two days of ceremonies. On Wednesday, they will marry according to Konkani customs, while on the following day, they will have a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.
Deepika, daughter of badminton ace Prakash Padukone, is likely to wear a Sabyasachi ensemble for the Anand Karaj. Bollywood buffs are curious what the couple will wear, and hashtags to the tune of #DeepVeer and #DeepVeerKiShaadi have been trending on social media.
Poles apart from each other in personality, Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of Ram-Leela. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing.
But they never confirmed their relationship until recently. They put to rest months of speculation about their nuptials with a social media announcement in October of their wedding dates.
"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness," they said in the announcement.
Over the years, Deepika has been a bit more reserved than Ranveer in expressing her love openly, but the Band Baaja Baaraat actor has been uninhibited.
While they spoke a bit about their likes and dislikes about each other at a summit in the capital in October, it is only on Koffee With Karan that Deepika was a little more open about her relationship with Ranveer.
After their very private wedding ceremonies, the couple will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.
They have urged their guests to direct gifts in the form of a donation to Deepika's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.
Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 16:31 PM