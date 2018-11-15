Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: See first photos of newlyweds' marriage ceremonies

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were married in a traditional Konkani ceremony at a Lake Como resort in Italy on Wednesday, 14 November 2018. The couple, who became romantically involved after working together on the 2013 Sanjay leela Bhansali film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, also married as per the rituals of an Anand Karaj ceremony on 15 November.

The first photos from the couple's highly guarded wedding were released on their social media accounts some hours later.

The images depict Deepika looking resplendent as a bride, while Ranveer seems to be the very picture of an elated groom.

Their outfits for both the Anand Karaj and Konkani ceremonies were designed by Sabyasachi.

The designer's creations for Deepika and Ranveer are reflective of their personalities as also of their roots. "All of us at Sabyasachi wish the lovely couple all the very best for a wonderful and happy married life," a statement released by the designer's team said.

Their wedding portraits were shot by photographer Errikos Andreou. "This was a wedding made of dreams!" Andreou said. The photographer has previously shot both Deepika and Ranveer for individual assignments.

A lavish luncheon was planned for their select guests at the villa where their wedding was held on Wednesday afternoon. The spread was created by Swiss chefs flown down specifically for the purpose. A party followed in the evening post-which guests retired to their rooms to begin preparing for the Anand Karaj ceremony to follow the next morning.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was the first to tweet his congratulations to the newlyweds, saying they looked "stunning and gorgeous" on their big day and wishing them a "lifetime of love and happiness".

