From their Anand Karaj ceremony:
Recap: Deepika walked down the aisle to Shubha Mudgal singing south Indian melodies The bride, Deepika Padukone (Bhavnani-Singh- ...), walked up to the altar of her mandap to the tunes of traditional south Indian wedding songs like 'Kanya Aagman' which were sung by veteran singer Shubha Mudgal.
Lowdown on the Sindhi rituals to follow According to entertainment portals, during the Sindhi wedding ceremony today, the couple will take part in rituals such as haldi, garo dhaago, baraat, jaimala, palli pallo, hathialo, kanyadaan, phere and saptapadi. We, though, wait for the menu of the lavish Sindhi buffet.
Jitesh Pillai feels Deepika-Ranveer's Mumbai reception will be a 'Kumbh Mela'! Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai surely can't wait to join in the wedding revelry. All the little updates from the much-loved couple's wedding festivities in Italy are keeping gossip mills in India buzzing.
Rs 1 crore spent on security arrangements at Lake Como? While you may have not got CCTV cameras in your society, even after multiple 'resident welfare meetings', Ranveer and Deepika made sure that all the security arrangements were in place in and around Lake Como to ward off gate-crashers and keep the paparazzi at bay (literally!).
#DeepVeerKiShaadi trends in Pakistan While the India-Pakistan cricket matches do little to help calm the tension between the two nation, Ranveer and Deepika's wedding has finally given the warring neighbours a shared reason of joy. #DeepVeerKiShaadi was reportedly trending in Pakistan also on Wednesday. After all, 'love conquers all'.
Exactly five years ago today, Ranveer and Deepika's first film together had released In what some are calling more than just a coincidence, the couple will on 15 November also celebrate five years of the release of 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' — their first project together. Later, the world will know that the blockbuster movie actually formed the starting point of their romance. Intrestingly, the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is often credited for bringing the two stars together and making their jodi a 'hit' by casting them as a couple again in Bajirao Mastani.
Will they live happily ever after? Read Paul the Octopus' prediction to find out: As media houses sought comments from reputed numerologists, astrologers, tarot card experts, crystal ball-gazers, tea leaf-readers and fortune-telling parrots to predict Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chances of marital happiness, a seer par excellence also weighed in on the issue. Paul the Octopus, who found instant fame for his spot-on predictions during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, also sent in his own foretelling of the newlyweds' chances of bliss. "They'll be very happy," Paul predicted, or something very close to it as far as our correspondent could tell from his garbled octopus-like speech. While this certainly bodes well for Deepika and Ranveer, reliable sources would have us believe that the octopus we were speaking with was not in fact Paul — said tentacled prophet having passed away most sadly in 2010 itself, at the tender age of two.
A timeline of the filmy love story Love which blossomed on the sets of Ram-Leela, has culminated into marital bliss after six years of (quite a low-key) courtship. Phew, that was solid guys.
Farah Khan gifts the couple handmade hands (well yes) Bollywood (and Deepika's debut) director Farah Khan gifted the young couple a cast of their hands (held together). She had called casting artist Bhavna Jasra at her residence when the couple went to her place to invite her to their wedding.
Traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in a beauteous Lake Como setting Deepika and Ranveer are going to have another traditional ceremony today to honour the groom's Singh roots as they will sit down for the Anand Karaj on Thursday morning at the beautiful Lake Como in Italy (of course).
Couple to share wedding pictures with fans at 6 pm today? (Shubh muharat and all) According to some media reports, the newly-wed couple is going to share the pictures from their nuptials on social media at exactly 6 pm IST. What are we? Excited!
Recap: Couple tied the knot in a 'white and gold' Konkani wedding on Wednesday Reports indicate that Deepika shunned the rich reds and deep pinks of regular Indian wedding ensembles, and donned a cool cream and gold bridal outfit for the traditional Konkani ceremony in which she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh. Strings of flowers in her hair completed her simple and elegant look. Ranveer's white outfit complemented Deepika's. The white and gold theme was one replicated by most of the wedding party as well. Guests kept it casual and cool — but nevertheless classy — as they accompanied Deepika and Ranveer around the sprawling lawns of the Lake Como estate where they tied the knot.
News flash: Couple releases first official post-wedding photo
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra respond to Deepika-Ranveer's wedding photos:
Jashn E Ishqa https://t.co/5FTTMdwwiO— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 15, 2018
Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018
Congratulatory messages have poured in for the newlyweds on Twitter:
Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018
Shout out to all #DeepikaPadukone fans! We are just minutes away from @deepikapadukone sharing the FIRST PICTURES from #DeepVeerKiShaadi! Stay tuned for the treat. #DeepVeer #ladkiwale pic.twitter.com/PMMBUpBeRO— Spice (@SpiceSocial1) November 15, 2018
Image of Ranveer's baraatis shared online:
The wedding party is seen leaving the venue:
Barat is back🔥exclucive. #deepikapadukonehot #deepveerforever #deepikapadukonefc #deepikapadukon #deepveerlove #deepveerkishadi #deepveer #deepveerkishaadi #deepveerfeelskilledmeiaminheavenbye #deepveerwedding #deepveerfeels #dipikapadukone #dipikafans #deepikapadukonefan #ranveer #ranveersinghfanclub #ranveerkapoor #ranveersinghfan #ranveerdeepikafanclub #ranveerdeepika #ranveersingh #dipikakakar #dipika
As Ranveer and Deepika complete their Anand Karaj wedding ceremony, the countdown is now on to the official release of their first post-nuptial photos.
News flash: Ranveer and Deepika have taken their pheras and exchanged vows, reports Pinkvilla. This brings the main thrust of their Anand Karaj wedding ceremony to its culmination.
Keeping in mind Ranveer's penchant for Govinda songs, it's been reported that the actor's baraat apparently made their entry to the tune of 'Meri Pant Bhi Sexy'.
Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are equally successful both on-screen and off-screen pic.twitter.com/h5OZJFxMnK— News18 Graphics (@News18Graphics) November 15, 2018
"Kanyadaan Sanjay Leela Bhansali ne kiya kya?" pic.twitter.com/3zIXKk8YTX— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) November 14, 2018
Here's a photo of Ranveer Singh on the way to the wedding venue with his baraat:
FUCKN WILDIN I WANNA BE THEREEEEEEE #deepveerkishaadi pic.twitter.com/q9znHwHk4C— #deepveerkishaadi (@filmyaddict) November 15, 2018
'90s Bollywood songs, filter kaapi for guests at Ranveer-Deepika's Anand Karaj marriage ceremony
Specially prepared filter kaapi was served to the wedding party as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Anand Karaj ceremony took place at Lake Como, Italy.
A curated playlist of Bollywood songs from the 1990s also greeted the baraatis.
Visuals from Lake Como:
#WATCH: Latest visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/kICPHl4sxE— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018
Colour theme for Anand Karaj nuptials is red
While the Konkani marriage ceremony saw the bride, groom and the wedding party wear cream and gold outfits, the theme of the Anand Karaj nuptials is predominantly red. Hindustan Time reports that male guests are sporting bright red pagris, while the female guests have been seen in red and pink saris and lehengas.
Ranveer-Deepika's first post-wedding portrait expected at 6 pm
While fans eagerly await (and media houses fretfully count down to) the moment when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will share their first photo as newlyweds, reports indicate that a post-nuptials portrait will only be shared at 6 pm India time.
News flash: As per News 18, Ranveer and Deepika's Anand Karaj ceremony has begun.
Preity Zinta wishes newlyweds:
Congratulations @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone on your new life together. Welcome to the married club. Wish you both loads of love, laughter, togetherness & happiness always 😍💋❤️🤩😘 #DeepikaWedsRanveer— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 15, 2018
Vintage boat ferried Ranveer to wedding venue, say reports.
Contrary to speculation that he would arrive in a sea-plane, Singh took a more understated vintage boat ride to reach the venue in time for his Anand Karaj ceremony.
From Wikipedia — 'Anand Karaj' is the Sikh marriage ceremony, meaning blissful or joyful union, introduced by Guru Amar Das. The four 'laavaan' (or hymns sung during the ceremony) were composed by his successor, Guru Ram Das.
Another ad inspired by Ranveer-Deepika:
A perfect partner to gulp down the shaadi ka ladoo.— Bisleri Fonzo (@Bisleri_Fonzo) November 15, 2018
It’s wedding bells for our favorite couple #DeepVeer.
Congratulations Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #MMMbhiAAHbhi #EkNayaTaste #EkNayiFeeling pic.twitter.com/ackB0af6KD
news media shooting from faaaaar away trying to get shots of Ranveer and Deepika's wedding 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7pSgUfDkDM— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) November 14, 2018
Sweets sent to media houses, well-wishers by newlyweds
Entertainment journalists and media portals have received sweets from Deepika and Ranveer's PR teams. Apparently, the boxes contain Mysore Pak and a message from the couple.
Full disclosure: We haven't received any.
News flash: The bride and groom have reportedly entered the venue, shielded by black umbrellas, while their guests too have taken their places inside the mandap.
Throwback post from Deepika's pre-wedding rituals in Mumbai.
Apparently filmmaker Farah Khan, who directed Deepika in Om Shanti Om, gave the couple a wedding present before they left for Italy. Here's a look:
Deepika and Ranveer to perform Sindhi wedding rituals in rose-covered mandap
The Bollywood stars are expected to begin the ritual for their Anand Karaj marriage ceremony at any moment now. Times Now reports that the pavilion has been decorated with fresh red roses, and water taxis are ferrying the guests to the venue.
Nice classy deepika Ranveer wedding. Far from the madding crowds. In sylvan dreamy locales. Will release a few pics in evening . Sab khush. The receptions in bombay will be kumbh mela. I feel breathless thinking about it— J (@jiteshpillaai) November 15, 2018
Bauua Singh laments losing out on the chance to marry Deepika Padukone
Bauua Singh (Shahrukh Khan's character in Zero) who has his own official Twitter handle, tweeted this:
Umr to aaj poori hi khatam ho gayi Guddu! @deepikapadukone ne kar li shaadi! Lega kya little little!!! https://t.co/VG3X36VY9c— Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 14, 2018
In case you are feeling left out having lost out on the invite
Worry not, the hovering drone cameras of Indian media can beat hawk eyes anyday. The 'paps' have ensured you get all the leaks 'first and exclusive' served into your bedrooms at prime-time. Because, gossip with dinner anyone?
..... and more wishes
Major congratulations are due for Bollywood's Ram-Leela, Bajirao-Mastani.
Heartiest congratulations dearest @RanveerOfficial n @deepikapadukone on ur wedding. The most beautiful couple of this world. May god bless u with all the happiness n love. Love u both 😘😘😘😘😘 #RanveerWedsDeepika pic.twitter.com/wU6HRQbvu6— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 14, 2018
@deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Good wishes and prayers for a life together filled with love luck and happiness.......and lots of babies!!!— Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) November 14, 2018
Dearest @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone .. as you embark on a journey of life together.. sending you oh! countless fab wishes! Have fun each day – love more – and make happiness together! Ranveer you can’t ask for more - the princess is yours!!— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 14, 2018
Bollywood wishes and blesses the couple
Even though they weren't invited to the 'close and private' affair in Italy, Bollywood stars wished Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh a 'happy married life' on Twitter, Instagram (BB messengers) etc.
Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and happiness @deepikapadukone & @ranveerofficial 🎊👩❤️👨🎊 May this be the best chapter of your life. Make the most of it. God bless! ✨— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 14, 2018
Many congrats to the newly weds @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial wish u both loads of love, happiness and bliss always 🤗🤗— siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) November 14, 2018
Heartiest Congratulations to the newly weds @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial - wishing you both a happy married life. 🎉🎉🎊🎊🎉🎉🎊🎉🎊⚡️⚡️ -it’s blissful to see love culminate into marriage. Loads of love & big hug to you guys.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 14, 2018
May this be your biggest blockbuster .... here’s to happily ever after... congratulations you two @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QJ6UYs0EID— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 14, 2018
Memes galore on the #WeddingOfTheYear
Fans, who are clearly losing their patience waiting for 'clear' pictures of the bride and groom to emerge, have taken to social media to share memes and the pain with fellow members of the #DeepVeer army.
Instagram right now waiting for #DeepveerKiShaadi photos:- pic.twitter.com/rB1opCSyKt— Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) November 14, 2018
It's Ladkiwale vs Ladkewale!
Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone updated her social media usernames to #Ladkiwale with a bride emoji to tell the world she will indeed ask for money from Ranveer during the 'joote churai' ceremony.
Couple's Wikipedia profiles get updated
It ain't official till it's updated on Wikipedia, said every social media user ever. And thus, it should come as a pleasant surprise to both Ranveer and Deepika's fans that their profiles have indeed been updated in the spouse column and now they 'officially' each other's companions for life. Woohoo.
Spot the bride and groom: Leaked pictures from wedding ceremony keep the fans guessing
While you may have played the spot the difference game many times on your computer or in weekend editions of newspapers, here is a new game for you to chew your brains on. Challenge your friends (and family, if you wish) to correctly guess who the bride and groom are in the below picture. Thank us later.
Watch: Couple walk out from the wedding venue like undercover agents
With the Indian paparazzi hounding them even on Italy's lakes, the poor couple had to hide beneath umbrellas to maintain their privacy. Watch this video to see how they were sheepishly escorted from the wedding venue. Sigh, celebrity life ain't easy guys!
Amul wishes the couple in its signature style
Amul, keeping true to its quirky ad ideas, wished the famous couple with the tagline 'The Deepik-tion of taste!' and captioned it 'Ranveer not Singhle anymore!'
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding LATEST updates: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have completed their Anand Karaj marriage ceremony by taking the pheras and exchanging vows. They have also released their first official portraits — one each from their Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies. Wishes poured in from their Bollywood peers in response.
During the Sindhi wedding ceremony today, the couple partook in rituals such as haldi, garo dhaago, baraat, jaimala, palli pallo, hathialo, kanyadaan, phere and saptapadi.
In what some are calling more than just a coincidence, the couple will on 15 November also celebrate five years of the release of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela — their first project together. Later, the world will know that the blockbuster movie actually formed the starting point of their romance. Interestingly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is often credited for bringing the two stars together and making their jodi a 'hit' by casting them as a couple again in Bajirao-Mastani.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will round-off their wedding celebrations today with a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Italy's Villa del Balbianello. The couple is expected to wear outfits designed by Sabyasachi for the occasion.
Deepika Padukone on Wednesday tied the knot as per Konkani traditions in a dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy amidst a tight circle of family and friends, culminating a six-year-long love story in a 'happily ever after'. The ceremony began at 8 am on Wednesday, and ended around 1.30 pm as per local time in Italy, those in the know of developments told IANS.
Deepika wore a cream and gold lehenga, and Ranveer was dressed in white, with most guests dressed in pastels, keeping with the subtle and classy vibe of the upscale wedding venue. Northern Italy's Lombardy region, a resort area known for its spectacular scenery, served as the perfect backdrop for Deepika and Ranveer's wedding.
While fans and the media yearned for pictures from the wedding celebrations on social media, only a few wide angle shots of the venue gave a hint of the elaborate set-up, decorated with the choicest of flowers. The Konkani style wedding will be followed by a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on Thursday. Deepika, 32, daughter of badminton ace Prakash Padukone, is likely to wear a Sabyasachi ensemble for the Anand Karaj.
Fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans, the star couple has together worked in films such as 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat.'
There were only about 40 guests for the celebrations, but a no-pictures policy imposed on them, left the couple's fans pining to get a glimpse of the gala. Mobile phones were not allowed outside people's rooms, and there were boats patrolling the lake for drones as part of the three-level security plan for the wedding. The two left for the wedding revelry to Italy last week.
Deepika and Ranveer exchanged rings on Monday evening, and a more 'desi' touch to the celebrations came in with the 'mehendi' function on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a music-filled 'sangeet' the same evening.
For the mehendi cremony, Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation and the couple was colour co-ordinated. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan performed at the ceremony.
Poles apart from each other in personality, Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's '...Ram-Leela". Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing. But they never confirmed their relationship until recently. They put to rest months of speculation about their nuptials with a social media announcement in October of their wedding dates. "We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness," they said in the announcement.
Over the years, Deepika has been a bit more reserved than Ranveer in expressing her love openly, but the "Band Baaja Baaraat" actor has been uninhibited. While they spoke a bit about their likes and dislikes about each other at a summit in the capital in October, it is only on "Koffee With Karan" that Deepika was a little more open about her relationship with Ranveer.
After their very private wedding ceremonies, the couple will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 21 and 28 November, respectively. They have urged their guests to direct gifts in the form of a donation to Deepika's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.
Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 21:34 PM