The title track of Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Gehraiyaan, dropped today, 1 February. The soulful track will tug the strings of your heart.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film, Gehraiyaan, is creating a lot of buzz. Today, the film’s title track has been released. The soulful track shows the emotional battle for love between Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya Karwa. The song is the perfect musical ode to love and longing.

Designed and Penned by Ankur Tewari, the lyrics perfectly emote the intense narrative of the film and its characters. Composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera, Gehraiyaan is a Hindi adaptation of the original song, Frontline by the same artists and features vocals by Lothika Jha. With its first track Doobey already topping the charts, Gehraiyaan’s soundtrack is already proving to be hit among the audiences!

Watch song here:

Cast:

Featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads, the film also includes Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Release details:

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.