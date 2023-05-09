A small modest film that went on to make a huge impact, ‘Piku‘ that completes 8 years today, continues to be fondly remembered. Exploring the dynamics of a father-daughter relationship as they take a road trip to Kolkata, the film not only won critical acclaim but also went on to become another hit in Deepika Padukone’s career.

While Deepika Padukone has headlined several big-ticket films, audiences most relate to her in this simple, regular avatar that women across the country identified with. Since the character had no frills or crutches to rely on, Deepika had to keep it as raw and real as possible. It’s no surprise then that the character name ‘Piku’ is one highly recalled for the star.

The actress shared some pictures on her Instagram account and also remembered Irrfan:

Infact the film was especially special to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar since it was headlined by Deepika who he refers to as ‘one of his favorites’ – Talking about his experience working with her on the film, Shoojit Sircar reveals, “Deepika is one of my favourites. Whenever my writers and I talk, we always think, ‘what can we do with Deepika’ because I’m so fond of her. It was a brilliant experience working with her. Frankly, while working on ‘Piku’, I saw the real actress and real creativity in her; and what she is as a soul. My revelation was that she is a simple, girl-next-door soul, despite having done many other films and potboilers.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is prepping for two of the much-awaited projects that are Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

