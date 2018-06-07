Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan in talks to appear on Anaita Shroff Adajania's new celebrity chat show

Celebrity chat shows are the new trend sweeping the Indian film industry, with mega successes like Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan and Neha Dhupia’s Vogue BFFs leading the way.

The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Anaita Shroff Adajania, popular Bollywood stylist and Fashion Director for Vogue India, who will be launching her own intimate chat show featuring her Bollywood celebrity friends, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The stylist, who is married to Cocktail director Homi Adajania and is known for being Deepika Padukone’s stylist, will host a show said to be more casual and intimate than any on-air right now with the usual spilling of the beans about love, life, friendships, and equations within the film industry.

The celebrities will be made to feel at home, and along with some fun segments, the stars will be revealed at their candid best. The name of the show is not yet finalized but some of the guests known to have confirmed their participation on the show include Ayushmann Khurrana and Jacqueline Fernandez, along with Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in talks to appear on the show which is slated to start shooting from 8 June, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Anaita Shroff Adajania has been styling celebrities for over a decade and is known for her work on Bollywood movies like Cocktail, the Dhoom trilogy, Race 2, Krissh 3, Love Aaj Kal and Dear Zindagi.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 13:10 PM