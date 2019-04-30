Deepika Padukone casts vote for Lok Sabha Election 2019, clears confusion about her Indian citizenship

On Monday, Deepika Padukone cast her vote for the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2019 and shared a selfie with her inked finger, setting aside speculation about her citizenship.

Deepika took to Twitter to clarify and wrote, "Never has there been any doubt in my mind about who I am or where I'm from." Her post was in reference to confusion about her citizenship since she was born in Copenhagen, Denmark.

At a recent press conference, the Padmaavat actress was seen fielding a question on her citizenship. She said, "I hold an Indian passport... from where do you get this information anyway?" When she was cross-questioned about having been born in Denmark, Deepika said, "But I still have an Indian passport. There's a lot of complication and I am very much an Indian, a proud Indian citizen."

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, a film based on an acid attack survivor. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and backed by Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak is slated to release on 10 January, 2020.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 10:53:44 IST

