Deeksha Joshi on Jayeshbhai Jordaar: 'The story was so brilliant that I didn't have any reason to say no to it'

After a few hiccups due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar finally released this month in theatres, and its actress Deeksha Joshi couldn't be happier.

In fact, she has seen the film four times as an audience member.

"And I have never seen something magical. I have seen people clapping, laughing and appreciating it, so I feel whoever has watched the film has loved it. When we had a screening, I remember all my friends were so happy for me. They said that they'd be proud of me anyway, but they were more proud because the film was beautiful and it talked about a beautiful thing. They were happy that I chose the film," she says about the movie that deals with issues like female foeticide and gender discrimination.

She is very happy with the choice that she made in her career. "I don't care how much it collects at the box office. I am sure that people will think of the issues that we have talked about in the film," she tells Firstpost.

The movie was originally scheduled to release in 2020.

"I personally wanted it to release in the theatres although after the pandemic a lot of things have changed. I felt that this my first Bollywood film. It's my second Hindi language film, but my first 'Bollywood Bollywood film'. I just wanted to watch it in theatres.

I was excited about the YRF music that comes with the logo (in the beginning of a YRF film). I wanted to savour that moment. I wanted to live it," says the popular Gujarati actress, whose first Hindi film, 376 D, narrated the story of two young individuals' fight for justice after a sexual assault.

Unlike her second Hindi film, her first one was made independently. "It talked about issues and the character was also very intense," shares Deeksha, who wants to keep doing work that is sensitive, sensible and allows her to give something back to the society through her work.

"As for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, it had a very different flavour. It was a YRF film. It had Ranveer Singh in it. The story was so brilliant that I didn't have any reason to say no to it. I could show a different shade of me as an actor and people are really loving it. The Gujarati audience has seen me playing various characters, but not in a very comic and light-hearted zone, so this was very refreshing for them also," adds the Sharato Lagu actress.

In the Bollywood film, she was seen as Ranveer's sister. "Ranveer is a ball of energy. We all know that, but to actually witness it, was a different thing altogether. When I was working with him he was very warm and friendly. It didn't feel like I was working with someone for the first time, especially a star as big as him," she says.

She didn't feel any sort of discomfort and she felt like she already knew him.

"His Gujarati accent was already on point. I think he had done his workshops and preparations way before the shoot. I felt like I was actually talking to a Gujarati guy. He was not Ranveer, but Jayeshbhai," she says with a laugh.

The other actor she feels comfortable working with is Pratik Gandhi with whom she has acted in Gujarati projects like Dhunki and Luv Ni Love Storys.

With a smile on her face, she says Gandhi is like a family member. "His entire family is like a family to me. They have always been there for me. They have always taken care of me," she says.

"I just feel super proud of him because I think when Scam 1992 had come out, I was too overwhelmed. It felt like it was happening with me. He is a gem of a person. He deserves what he has gotten and more. I would love to work with him in Hindi as well. We have a very good tuning when it comes to work. We know each other's techniques," she adds.

The Chaskela actress is currently tied up with Missing, a Gujarati web series directed by Abhishek Jain.

"It's a mind-blowing web series. I think it will be a one-of-a-kind project," says Deeksha.

She also has a Hindi film that is expected to release this year. "I am also waiting for a couple of Gujarati film releases and web series. One film is with Pratik Gandhi. Another one has Amitabh Bachchan in it," she shares.

Natalia Ningthoujam is a Manipur-based journalist. She knows how to smoothly switch from being a fan to a writer whenever needed. She tweets at @nattynick.