Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed Rs 180 crore mark at the domestic box office.

The young superstar, Kartik Aaryan has proven the Shehzada of the box office as he has delivered the biggest opener of the year and the first blockbuster since the pandemic, reviving Bollywood. Not just opening, he has a strong run at the box office too, crossing 180 crores recently despite coming in the same year as many big banner films and also elbowing out various superstar-led films from the pre-pandemic era, which has truly catapulted and established him among the A-league of B-town.

Talking about the role of this superstar in the success of the film, said critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh in an interview with a leading daily, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a major success at the box office and one of the prime reasons of course is Kartik Aaryan. While a combination led to its success, whether it was the music, the fact that there was horror and comedy which is very well integrated in this film, the way the screenplay has been woven for those two and a half hours, it most importantly Kartik Aaryan’s presence and the way he’s performed in the film that played a winning factor, it was a complete surprise. First of all, to step into another actor’s shoes in this case Akshay Kumar who was an integral part of the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the comparisons were very obvious. But Kartik surprised everyone with his performance in this film. That’s what worked in his favour. Also, the fact that he enjoys a tremendous following not just amongst women but also a family audience as well as the youth, that has helped the film take a fantastic opening. That factor contributed in a major way where his fan following worked and they wanted to watch him. It’s unbelievable to see BB2 doing tremendous business at the box office even after a month.”

On Kartik's successful track record at the box office, observes trade expert Joginder Tuteja while talking to the newspaper, “It’s not just a splash in the pan. It’s not like Kartik Aaryan came and suddenly delivered a hit and is a saviour. He has been extremely consistent at the box office if you look at his films. With Love Aaj Kal 2 taking one of the biggest openings of its year, his film, Sonu Ki Titu Ke Sweety crossed 100 crores and Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh were also superhits on the big screen. So out of his last 5 movies, he has delivered 4 big hits and that pretty much establishes that he’s a superstar. He is finding love amongst the family audiences also, amongst the youth, amongst the kids as well.”

Experts also comment how Kartik Aaryan is a self-made superstar – The actor entered the industry with a bag full of Bollywood dreams and no connections, no godfather or big banners to back him and has always delivered hits without such names, mostly with newer and more debutant director. Even Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was actually Anees Bazmee’s first after a long sabbatical.

Adds Taran Adarsh, “Kartik Aaryan comes without the baggage of a godfather or a father who's a producer or a financier or someone who is connected to films, he is a self-made star and that’s what people like about this guy. He’s played his character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 completely to conviction and if you look at his career graph he’s played different kind of roles and delivered versatile performances over the years and most of his films have done very well at the box office. I think this is just the beginning and Kartik is going to taste bigger success in times to come.”

Adds Joginder Tuteja, “With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 it is apparent that Kartik Aaryan has consolidated his position in the top league and with ‘Shehzada’ coming in now, I’m pretty positive that it’s going to be another big one! Kartik Aaryan will further reaffirm his superstardom.”

