Dear Aamir,

For crying out loud, why this public display of private grief?! Emotional responses to films are very private affairs. When I sit down to watch my favourite weepies Shakti Samanta’s Amar Prem, Pravin Bhatt’s Bhavna or Anil Ganguly’s Tapasya, I make sure I am alone so I can weep in peace.

Who cries in a movie screening on camera, and that too after the lights have gone on? Unless it’s you, the super-influencer Aamir Khan. Your tears for Nagraj Manjule’s commendable Jhund are not misplaced. It is a heartfelt experience and one worthy of your attention respect and recommendation.

But again, who cries for a film on camera? Unless it is an endorsement. A staged event, like an advertisement for dal-fry where a chef peels onions while sniffing into the pan, pancake in place.

I understand you were moved by Jhund; admittedly it is an emotional experience. I would have understood it if the photographers accosting you outside the theatre after the movie. But what were they doing inside the theatre? Why a video of you sobbing your approval while you are still in your seat, so moved that the tears won’t stop? They did, long enough for you to say the youngsters were fantastic (they are) that this is one of Mr Bachchan’s best (it is not).

When tears are shed for the camera they appear orchestrated rather than spontaneous, and if the idea is to endorse the film’s virtues, remarkable no doubt, then the strategy backfires.

Most people are wondering what I am: why are you crying in public over a film which you have no connection, except that the producer Bhushan Kumar was once ready to make a biopic on his father Gulshan Kumar with you in the lead, which you backed out of.

Watching your emotional response to Jhund, I was reminded of the earlier occasions when you wept publicly for a film. After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, that big brown towel that you used to wipe your tears with, became as popular as Bhaijaan’s lucky bracelet.

I remember Katti Batti—I know, nobody else does, but I do. You were so moved, you came out sobbing declaring that it reminded you of your own life (which part, you didn’t divulge) and that it was among the best films you had seen in recent times.

Katti Batti wiped out the career of your nephew Imran Khan. I sincerely hope the new hopeful bright talented youngsters in Jhund have a bright future. And that in future you will keep your grief to yourself.

When asked about your public display of private emotions you had once defended them saying, “Why should I hide what kind of a person I am... I’m a highly emotional person and I’m not afraid to show it.”

I agree, mard ko dard hota hai. Please don’t make that dard into a sar-dard.

The writer is a Patna-based journalist. He's been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

