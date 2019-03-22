Deadwood: The Movie trailer — Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant head back to Wild West; HBO film premieres on 31 May

HBO has released the first official teaser trailer for Deadwood: The Movie, 13 years after the hit series ended. The western drama will premiere on 31 May.

The original series bagged eight Emmys after running for three seasons from 2004 until 2006 when it was prematurely cancelled. It was recognised as one of the all-time best television dramas by several critics. A sequel was expected ever since the series ended but HBO hadn’t officially announced the movie’s production. The network confirmed the news of the fan-favourite drama returning in a two-hour long film during its Television Critics Association summer press tour last July.

The story of the Deadwood movie will pick up 12 years after the show's conclusion bringing back the show’s original cast led by Ian McShane in his role as Al Swearengen and Timothy Olyphant as Seth Bullock. The original star cast will commemorate South Dakota's new statehood (established in 1889). Going by the trailer, the equation between the characters hasn’t changed too much since all these years.

The film’s script will be written by series creator David Milch and directed by Daniel Minahan, known for helming several episodes of other HBO original series, such as Game of Thrones and Six Feet Under.

The rest of the core cast is back on board as well, including Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst). Jade Pettyjohn (Destroyer) will also be joining the team as a new cast member.

