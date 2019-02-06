You are here:

Disney will continue to make R-rated Marvel films like Deadpool after complete acquisition of 21st Century Fox

FP Staff

Feb 06, 2019 13:35:05 IST

There is good news for fans of 21st Century Fox's potty-mouthed superhero Deadpool. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that after its acquisition of the studio is complete, which will leave them with a whole new slate of heroes, including Ryan Reynolds' irreverent R-rated Deadpool, they will continue to make movies as the viewers know them.

A still from Deadpool/Image from YouTube.

A still from Deadpool/Image from YouTube.

The announcement comes as a surprise because Disney has so far been able to maintain a squeaky clean image with its family entertainers. Therefore, many expected the American entertainment giant to censor or modify adult-oriented comedies such as the Deadpool franchise. However, the Iger said that the studio "will continue in that business." He added, "There’s certainly popularity with those types of films," referring to Deadpool, as quoted by Variety.

Both the Deadpool films were massive critical and commercial hits with genuine laughs that got the film a dedicated fandom. How Disney manages to keep making films that have never ventured into the PG-13 area of entertainment, while still tap into the demographic that enjoys its entertainment raw and unrestrained, remains to be seen. Iger added that the company would ensure that it is carefully branding R-rated movies so that its consumers do not get confused with the sudden shift.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 13:35:05 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Deadpool , DIsney , Hollywood

also see

Zootopia-themed land to open in Shanghai Disneyland after groundbreaking run of animated film in China

Zootopia-themed land to open in Shanghai Disneyland after groundbreaking run of animated film in China

Ryan 'Deadpool' Reynolds and Hugh 'Wolverine' Jackman finally end their hilarious faux social media feud

Ryan 'Deadpool' Reynolds and Hugh 'Wolverine' Jackman finally end their hilarious faux social media feud

Ahead of Oscars, Black Panther will play for free in theatres to celebrate Black History Month

Ahead of Oscars, Black Panther will play for free in theatres to celebrate Black History Month