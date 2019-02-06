Disney will continue to make R-rated Marvel films like Deadpool after complete acquisition of 21st Century Fox

There is good news for fans of 21st Century Fox's potty-mouthed superhero Deadpool. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that after its acquisition of the studio is complete, which will leave them with a whole new slate of heroes, including Ryan Reynolds' irreverent R-rated Deadpool, they will continue to make movies as the viewers know them.

The announcement comes as a surprise because Disney has so far been able to maintain a squeaky clean image with its family entertainers. Therefore, many expected the American entertainment giant to censor or modify adult-oriented comedies such as the Deadpool franchise. However, the Iger said that the studio "will continue in that business." He added, "There’s certainly popularity with those types of films," referring to Deadpool, as quoted by Variety.

Both the Deadpool films were massive critical and commercial hits with genuine laughs that got the film a dedicated fandom. How Disney manages to keep making films that have never ventured into the PG-13 area of entertainment, while still tap into the demographic that enjoys its entertainment raw and unrestrained, remains to be seen. Iger added that the company would ensure that it is carefully branding R-rated movies so that its consumers do not get confused with the sudden shift.

