Rachel Weisz's Dead Ringers review

Dead Ringers web show on Amazon Prime Video is unsettling and intense. The identical twin gynecologists are poles apart in their behaviours, but have their own mood swings to deal with. It is dark, it’s dramatic and it has all the suspense, thrill, sex drugs, emotions that makes for an engaging content.

The dual roles played by Rachel Weisz as Elliot and Beverly Mantle of their decorated career, the ups and downs, the heartbreaks and aches will keep the viewers glued to the screen for all good reasons. Dead Ringers have a way of getting into the heads. Rachel Weisz delivers an exceptional performance in her dual role as identical twin sisters and the way she swaps between the two characters is commendable.

The series Dead Ringers gives an unconventional, contemporary twist on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller of the same name, except this time it is about female twin doctors. The show can be mentally taxing and disturbing too and if you are unable to deal with blood and the sight of gory surgery, then this show is definitely not for your faint heart. Despite all the darkness, Dead Ringers is a compelling drama that gives a new way of looking at the 1988 film with a modern perspective. The humour too is dark. The show has a definite identity of its own and a must watch.



