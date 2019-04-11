De De Pyaar De song 'Vaddi Sharaban' sees Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet grooving to a peppy number

De De Pyaar De's new song, 'Vaddi Punjaban', is a groovy number that describes Rakul Preet Singh's love for alcohol in the film. Rakul is seen matching steps with Ajay Devgn in this song, composed by Vipin Patwa and penned by Kumaar.

The song reaches a new level of energy with Sunidhi Chauhan and Navraj Hans' vibrant vocals. Chauhan proves yet again that her voice can lend magic to any number she's a part of. 'Vaddi Punjaban' has a peppy beat and as the song proceeds, the tempo reaches an exhilarating climax.

Also featuring Tabu, De De Pyaar De's narrative deals with the love triangle between a 50-year old man (Devgn), his ex-wife (played by Tabu) and a 26-year-old girl-next-door (Rakul Preet).

As reported earlier, the film was initially supposed to hit screens in October 2018 but it was postponed in order to avoid a clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho. Later, it was announced that the film would go head-to-head with Kangana Ranaut's movie, Mental Hai Kya, on 22 February.

After countless delays, the film is now slated for release on 17 May, clashing with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi. De De Pyaar De is directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 14:07:07 IST

