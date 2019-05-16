De De Pyaar De: CBFC grants U/A certificate to Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Tabu-starrer

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) advised three cuts before granting De De Pyaar De, which stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu in the lead roles, a U/A certificate. The body asked the makers to replace an alcohol bottle in the female lead’s hand with a bouquet of flowers in one of the scenes. Apart from that the makers were also told to snip two dialogues.

The makers of the film have been facing flak for retaining #MeToo accused actor Alok Nath. Devgn stated that the film’s shooting had already been wrapped up by the time the allegations against Nath came out, and re-shooting would have been "near impossible", logistically and monetarily.

The film has also drawn the ire of viewers online for being misogynistic. Tabu, who plays a pivotal role in the film, clarified that the film is an interesting story of a relationship. The film only appears sexist when seen out of context in the promotional material, but it actually has strong female characters making their own decisions.

Produced by Luv Ranjan, the film marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali.

De De Pyaar De is slated for release on 16 May.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 12:31:57 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.