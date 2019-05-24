You are here:

De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay Devgn's romantic comedy rakes in Rs 61.05 cr in opening week

FP Staff

May 24, 2019 13:37:35 IST

Despite having a slow start with a Rs 10 crore opening, Akiv Ali's directorial debut De De Pyaar De has managed to hold a strong position at the domestic box office. The film, which stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh has amassed Rs 61.05 crore over its week long run. The romantic-comedy earned Rs 5.74 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.48 crore on Thursday (23May).

Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn in a still from De De Pyaar De. YouTube

According to trade analysts, the film has had a "healthy" week at the box office. The second weekend will be crucial for De De Pyaar De's overall earnings, but it may suffer a setback due to the release of India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi.

 De De Pyaar De explores the dynamics between a wealthy 50-year old businessman Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn), his ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and Aisha, a 26-year-old girl-next-door (Rakul Preet Singh). The film released across 3100 screens and was reportedly leaked by piracy website TamilRockers just hours after its release, which may have affected its box office performance. De De Pyaar De has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan.

