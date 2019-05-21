De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's romantic comedy earns Rs 6.19 cr on Day 4

De De Pyaar De is going strong at the domestic box office, garnering Rs 6.19 crore on Monday (20 May), the fourth day of its release. The film's overall revenue now stands at Rs 44.73 crore. According to trade analysts, De De Pyaar De has witnessed a good footfall across multiplexes in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, despite having a lukewarm start on Friday with only Rs 10.41 crore.

The romantic comedy shows a love triangle between a wealthy 50-year old businessman Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn), his ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and Aisha, a 26-year-old girl-next-door (Rakul Preet Singh). The film has received mixed reviews from audience and critics alike.

#DeDePyaarDe puts up a strong total on Mon... Plexes [Mumbai, Delhi-NCR] are driving the biz... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays to cover lost ground... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 44.73 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2019

The film's box office collection may have also suffered as it was reportedly leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers, only a few hours after its nationwide release.

De De Pyaar De has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan. Tabu and Devgn once again share screen space after films like Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015) and Golmaal Again (2017).

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 12:51:43 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.