De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's romantic comedy earns Rs 6.19 cr on Day 4

FP Staff

May 21, 2019 12:51:43 IST

De De Pyaar De is going strong at the domestic box office, garnering Rs 6.19 crore on Monday (20 May), the fourth day of its release. The film's overall revenue now stands at Rs 44.73 crore. According to trade analysts, De De Pyaar De has witnessed a good footfall across multiplexes in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, despite having a lukewarm start on Friday with only Rs 10.41 crore.

Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn in a still from De De Pyaar De. YouTube

The romantic comedy shows a love triangle between a wealthy 50-year old businessman Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn), his ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and Aisha, a 26-year-old girl-next-door (Rakul Preet Singh). The film has received mixed reviews from audience and critics alike.

The film's box office collection may have also suffered as it was reportedly leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers, only a few hours after its nationwide release.

De De Pyaar De has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan. Tabu and Devgn once again share screen space after films like Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015) and Golmaal Again (2017).

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 12:51:43 IST

