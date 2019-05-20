De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh film earns Rs 14.74 cr on third day

De De Pyaar De seems to be gaining ground with each day. The film has managed to rake in Rs 14.74 crores, bringing the total up to Rs 38.54 crores in India. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles, De De Pyaar De has been directed by Akiv Ali.

Though the film started off on a lukewarm note with only Rs 10.41 crore on Friday, weekend footfalls have helped the film and has result in a respectable box office collection so far.

#DeDePyaarDe witnesses day-wise growth... Biz was affected on Day 3 due to polling in some parts... Mumbai and Delhi-NCR plexes lead... Weekdays crucial... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr. Total: ₹ 38.54 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2019

The romantic comedy shows a love triangle between a wealthy 50-year old businessman Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn), his ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and Aisha, a 26-year-old girl-next-door (Rakul Preet Singh). The film, released across 3100 screens.

De De Pyaar De has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan. Tabu and Devgn will be seen sharing screen space once again after Vijaypath (1994), Drishyam (2015) and Golmaal Again (2017). Jimmy Shergill is also seen in a supporting role.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 17:47:19 IST

