Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

Few days’ back Meghna Pant, our columnist had written, “When the country’s most popular reality show platformed one of the country’s most high-profile perpetrators, it was a denigration for millions of women: those who had either bravely spoken up of their harassment and those who’d been allies of the movement. There was disappointment, disillusionment, disgust and sadness. Like with most crimes committed by men, it felt like those who’d been called out during #MeToo were granted impunity, while women who dared to speak up were dragged to court, shamed, gaslit, fired, demoted, trolled, undermined, bullied, intimidated, and called names. POS men, creeps, and ableists to creeps were once again heroes to centuries of misogyny, sexual harassment, sexual assault and the toxic masculinity that pervades every aspect of Indian society.”

We all distinctly remember how back in 2018, multiple women had come out to share their #MeToo experiences against Sajid Khan, following which he stepped down as director of ‘Housefull 4’. Paula has claimed that Khan tried to touch her inappropriately and also asked her to strip before him. She said, “When the #MeToo movement started everybody spoke about Sajid Khan, but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no God father and had to earn for family, I had to keep quite.”

The first episode of Bigg Boss’ 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan. “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show,” Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of ‘Housefull 4’ and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

