DC, Warner Bros' Joker standalone film, starring Joaquin Phoenix, to release on 4 October, 2019

Warner Bros has announced the release date of the Joker origin movie, starring actor Joaquin Phoenix in the lead. The film, which will see Phoenix transform into one of the most notorious DC supervillains the Joker, will hit the theatres on October 4, 2019, reported Variety.

The studio made the announcement ahead of the start of Comic-Con San Diego and said the film has been titled, Joker. Phoenix had finalised the deal to play Batman's arch-nemesis in July.

To be directed by Todd Philips (of Hangover, War Dogs fame) from a screenplay he co-wrote with writer Scott Silver (of 8 Mile fame), the film "centres around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips' exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale", the studio had earlier said in a statement.

The Hollywood Reporter found that Joker's budget is in $55 million range and the film will go into production later this year. It is also reported to be darker and more experimental in tone and content, akin to a crime drama.

Joker will be produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff and executive-produced by Richard Baratta.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 13:52 PM