DC and HBO Max announce new voice talent on the anticipated animated feature-length film ‘Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios’, a new ‘Batwheels’ special, and ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ expands to new platforms!

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

Global celebrations for DC’s Batman will once again span the globe as fans celebrate the World’s Greatest Detective, and the over 80 years of storytelling around the Dark Knight.

Batman Day in India

In India, fans will get to participate in exciting social media contests hosted by partner brands like Boat, Shop The Arena etc. and win gift hampers worth Rs. 2499 to celebrate Dark Knight’s Day.

In the month of September, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and merchandise brands such as Be Young, BonKids, That Dog in Tuxedo, Redwolf and many others will offer Batman fans the chance to immerse in the world of Gotham with cool range of Batman products on sale on their websites and also have a chance to win gift hampers worth Rs. 2499 and 2999.

Batman Day global launches

At participating comic book shops, fans can pick up free comic books on Batman Day, September 17, with two special titles available: Batman: Hush #1 Batman Day Special, from the seminal work by artist Jim Lee and writer Jeph Loeb, and for younger fans and the young at heart, there is Batman’s Mystery Casebook Batman Day Special Edition a preview of the upcoming DC Middle Grade title by writer Sholly Fisch and artist Christopher Uminga.

DC is also releasing a special edition of 2002’s Batman #608, the first chapter of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s 12-part mystery spanning Gotham City and the Dark Knight’s greatest foes, to get fans excited about the upcoming Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition hardcover, available in October.

Fans anywhere can tune in and see that Batman’s incredible Rogue’s Gallery have hacked Batman’s social channels–and are taking over the DC Shop! DC fans can follow along on social as iconic Super-Villains share their thoughts on the World’s Greatest Detective on @Batman on Twitter, and check DC Shop for new, Super-Villain themed merchandise.

Batman Day with HBO Max

HBO Max announced the lead voice cast behind the upcoming animated feature-length film, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios (“Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires”). The renowned group of actors include Horacio García Rojas (Diablero) as Yohualli (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Omar Chaparro (No Manches Frida films) as Yoka (The Joker) and Álvaro Morte as Hernán Cortés (Two-Face) bringing to life an original story featuring the first Mexican version of the Dark Knight set against the backdrop of the captivating history of Mexico and the exciting culture of Mesoamerica. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Anima and Chatrone, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios is a Particular Crowd film and based on characters from DC.

Kids and families can also celebrate with Batwheels, DC’s first-ever Batman preschool series, which will zoom into Batman Day with a half-hour origin special premiering exclusively first on Cartoonito on HBO Max in the US and LATAM. “Secret Origin of the Batwheels” will tell the backstory of how a group of young sentient super-powered vehicles- Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (the Bat Truck)—formed their super heroic team.

Catch this Bat-tastic special before the series officially launches later this fall on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Cartoonito on HBO Max. Based on characters from DC, Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Animation services provided by Superprod Studio.

Batman Day in Games

MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter videogame, will celebrate Batman Day with an in-game event granting a Batman profile icon to players who complete 20 matches as the Caped Crusader from September 16th to 19th. Batman will also be featured as part of the game’s preview character rotation those three days.

Injustice 2 Mobile will celebrate Batman Day from September 13th to 19th with free daily in-game gifts and a Batman Day logo profile picture for players. Beginning on September 16th, players can also enjoy a special Classic Batman Arena Invasion event and various in-game sales.

Celebrate Batman Day with Digital Collectibles

Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Cartamundi, the worldwide leader in playing cards, will be joining the celebration of Batman Day through their next digital drop of DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards on Monday, September 19, which features the Justice League. Fans atop the leaderboard will have the chance to collect a special Mythic reward card that showcases Batman throwing one of his iconic Batarangs in the midst of a heated battle.

Using the Hro® app, a platform that combines the physical and digital worlds, fans can buy, sell, and trade their way to complete collections of hybrid NFT trading cards featuring their favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. For more information about the upcoming Justice League drop, please visit https://hro.gg or follow @Hro on Twitter.

​​For DC Bat Cowl NFT holders, there will be a special event on Batman Day via the Bat Cowl NFT Holder-Only Discord Channel as part of the multiyear fan experience that lets users dive into the world of Gotham City. Revealed at the event will be the first issue cover art of Batman: The Legacy Cowl, a new DC Comic developed with the votes of Bat Cowl holders. Additionally on Batman Day, Part One of a video tour series will debut as an exclusive to Bat Cowl holders, going behind the scenes with the Warner Bros. Archives and diving into the history of Batman’s Cowls, Batsuits, and Batmobiles. If you want to learn more about the DC Bat Cowl NFT program or to purchase a Bat Cowl in the marketplace, please visit nft.dcuniverse.com or follow @batcowls on Twitter.

For more news on all the Batman Day activations happening around the globe, check out the Batman Day Hub at dc.com/batmanday, and follow @Batman on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

