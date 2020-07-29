David Rubin, casting director of Big Little Lies, reelected as The Academy president for second term

David Rubin had earlier succeeded cinematographer John Bailey as the Film Academy president in 2019

David Rubin has been reelected as the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

This will be the second one-year term for Rubin, who earlier in the day was nominated for an Emmy for his casting work on HBO series Big Little Lies.

Rubin had succeeded cinematographer John Bailey as the Film Academy president in 2019, becoming the first casting director to head the film body that hosts the Oscars every year.

In addition to his second term as president, this will mark his eighth year as a governor representing the casting directors branch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Academy board members may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms, while officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

Early last month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held 25 April, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the movie industry. The Governors Awards gala, which usually takes place in the fall has been postponed to an unspecified date. However, the Academy is yet to announce the format of the 93rd Oscars.

Following the postponement of the Oscars, most other major awards shows have followed suit, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTA Awards, Producers Guild Awards and the Directors Guild Awards

(With inputs from the Press Trust Of India)