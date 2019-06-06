David Letterman joins Shah Rukh Khan, his son AbRam in Mumbai to greet fans on Eid

Talk show host David Letterman joined Shah Rukh Khan to greet the actor's fans on Eid, who had gathered outside the his Mumbai residence, Mannat. Last month, Shah Rukh had flown to New York to feature as guest on Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

According to Times of India, the celebrated chat show host visited Mumbai to shoot a special segment with SRK.

Check out the pictures and videos here

Finally my first visit to Mumbai and the dream come true ❤️❤️. Eid Mubarak @iamsrk #EidMubarak #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/iyBMcrU6dC — Kunal Arora (@kunnu4uu) June 5, 2019

In the pictures that have gone viral on the internet, Shah Rukh is seen dressed in a white 'pathani', blowing kisses to the crowd. He also struck his famous romantic pose. His youngest son AbRam also accompanied his father on the balcony, which has become a ritual for the actor on every Eid, Diwali and on his birthday. Letterman was also seen waving to Shah Rukh's fans. The Zero actor shared a video thanking his fans "for spending their Eid" with him.

Thank u all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless u all with health and happiness. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/eXBfmDzVMt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 5, 2019

As per the press release issued by Netflix, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will be all about in-depth conversations, for which Letterman is renowned, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.

“I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special — I’m working with the team on various projects and it’s always been exciting partnering with them,” Shah Rukh said about the Netflix special.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 10:21:42 IST

