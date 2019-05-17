Shah Rukh Khan, veteran talk show host David Letterman collaborate for standalone Netflix special

Shah Rukh Khan and veteran talk show host David Letterman have collaborated for a Netflix stand-alone special. As per the press release issued by the streaming service, the show will be all about in-depth conversations, for which Letterman is renowned, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.

The 53-year-old Shah Rukh said he was honoured to share his story with Letterman. The two also shared photographs from their meeting via their official social media accounts.

“I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special — I’m working with the team on various projects and it’s always been exciting partnering with them,” Shah Rukh said.

Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir.

After interviewing SRK in front of the live audience on Thursday (16 May) in New York, Letterman, 72, said the actor was one of the loveliest persons he has ever spoken to.

“The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list,” Letterman said.

Netflix has not announced the premiere date of the special.

SRK was last seen in Ananad L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

