David Fincher says he has signed a multiyear exclusive content deal with Netflix

In Mank, Fincher heads back to the 1930s and 'reevaluates Hollywood' through the eyes of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz. The film releases on 13 November.

David Fincher, who is awaiting the release of Mank on Netflix, recently revealed that he has signed a four-year exclusive content deal with the streamer. The news of his deal had been circulating for months, but the filmmaker confirmed it in an interview with French magazine Premiere, writes The Playlist.

"Yes, I have an exclusivity deal with [Netflix] for another four years. And depending on Mank’s reception, I’ll either go see them sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole who’ll require making other films in black and white. No, I’m here to deliver them ‘content’ — whatever it means— likely to bring them spectators, in my small sphere of influence," said Fincher.

The filmmaker already has a strong relationship with Netflix ever since he executive-produced and even directed some episodes of House of Cards, which kicked off the platform's original programming run. He was the director and showrunner of Mindhunter, recently cancelled by Netflix. He even co-produced the animated anthology Love, Death and Robots with Tim Miller

In Mank, Fincher heads back to the 1930s and 'reevaluates Hollywood' through the eyes of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz — a drama critic for The New York Times and The New Yorker who is co-credited for writing Citizen Kane with Orson Welles. The film is out on 13 November.