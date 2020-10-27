Gary Oldman's Mank, Manoj Bajpayee's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman: Trailers This Week

From David Fincher's Mank, Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman to Tom Hanks' Civil War drama News of the World, a list of all the trailers released this week.

The trailers this week offer an interesting mix of biopics, comedy, drama and animated features. David Fincher's Mank takes us to the dazzling world of 1930s Hollywood, Dolly Parton's new film Christmas on The Square brings in the festive spirit.

Here are all the trailers released this week

Mank

David Fincher's Mank heads back to the 1930s and 'reevaluates Hollywood' through the eyes of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz — a drama critic for The New York Times and The New Yorker who is co-credited for writing Citizen Kane with Orson Welles. Shot in inky, evocative black and white, Mank trailer follows its titular figure (played by Gary Oldman) as he's trying to finish penning the iconic script, and recalls not only his clashes with Welles over the material but the general ups and downs of 1930s Hollywood.

The movie also features Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke and Charles Dance.

Mank will start streaming on Netflix from 4 December.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the trailer sees Manoj Bajpayee as a detective who investigates the ills of potential grooms on behalf of the girl’s family. However, when the sleuth gets in the way of a possible match for Diljit Dosanjh’s eligible bachelor, a comedic battle ensues. The film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is scheduled to release in theaters on 13 November.

News of the World

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles, News of the World sees Tom Hanks as a Civil War veteran delivering news to small-town folks, who otherwise wouldn’t receive any updates from the outside world. However, he stops to find a displaced ten-year-old Johanna, who is on the search to find her biological aunt and uncle, and takes her in.

Directed by Paul Greengrass, News of the World is set to hit theatres in the US on 25 December.

The Life Ahead

Sophia Loren returns to screen after a decade long hiatus with the Netflix foreign drama The Life Ahead, directed and co-written by her son Edoardo Ponti. Based on Romain Gary’s bestselling novel The Life Before Us, the film stars Loren as a Holocaust survivor who becomes a maternal figure for a 12-year-old street kid named Momo.

The Life Ahead premieres on Netflix on 23 November 13.

Dash & Lily

Dash and Lily, a young adult romance series set at Christmastime in New York City, is created by Joe Tracz, and based on popular novels Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Austin Abrams and Midori Francis star as the titular Dash and Lily, who meet through a shared diary hidden in New York's bookstore. The two strike up a romance by writing to each other in a book that’s passed back and forth throughout the city, as they trade dares, dreams, and desires.

Selena: The Series

Selena: The Series, the upcoming biographical drama of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, is set to release on Netflix on 4 December. Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) plays the late artist in the show that chronicles the singer's childhood, rapid rise to fame amid personal sacrifices and challenges until her tragic death at the age of 23.

Selena Quintanilla Perez's story was previously brought to life in a 1997 movie starring Jennifer Lopez.

Wander Darkly

Wander Darkly stars Sienna Miller and Diego Luna as a couple who suffer a traumatic car accident that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. Together they relive and reflect on the beginning of their romance and navigate the uncertain future, as they try to rediscover their love.

Wander Darkly had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize in the Dramatic category, writes IndieWire. Bankrolled by Lionsgate, the film will release in select theaters in the US on 11 December.

Mookuthi Amman

Mookuthi Amman trailer offers an interesting mix of social drama and comedy by subtly touching upon the topics of regional politics and taking potshots at religious leaders. Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Nayanthara plays the Goddesses Amman in the film and Balaji plays a reporter in a Kanyakumari-based local channel.

Mookuthi Amman will premiere on 14 November on Disney + Hotstar.

Doug Unplugs

Doug Unplugs, a new Apple TV+ animated preschool series from DreamWorks Animation, will premiere the first seven episodes globally on 13 November. Based on Dan Yaccarino’s popular book series, the show features a young robot who unplugs and journeys into the human world with his best friend Emma to experience its wonders firsthand.

Becoming You

Becoming You, a globe-crossing, six-part docuseries narrated by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, is told through the eyes of over 100 children around the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo. It explores how the first 2000 days on earth shape the rest of our lives. Each episode offers a look at how children learn to think, speak and move from birth to five-years-old, and underscores how different our journeys can be but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children.

Becoming You will premiere on 13 November on Apple TV+.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Shawn Mendes' leads the Netflix feature which chronicles his relationship to fame, music, and the intense pressures he faces as a musician while balancing a healthy emotional life off-stage.

Directed by Grant Singer, In Wonder hits on Netflix on 23 November.

Christmas on The Square

The upcoming musical — premiering on 22 November on Netflix — centres on Regina Fuller, “a rich and nasty woman [who] returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer, right before Christmas.” However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, and "accepting the guidance of an actual angel" (played by Parton), Regina starts to have a change of heart.

The film, which features 14 original songs by Parton, was directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney's new animated feature is set in the fantasy world of Kumandra and follows the titular warrior Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) as she sets out on a journey to find the last dragon in order to restore peace in the world.

Raya and the Last Dragon is set to arrive in theatres on 21 March, 2021.