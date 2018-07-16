David Bowie new documentary The First Five Years, focusing on his early days, to release in 2019

London: Legendary singer David Bowie's early career is set to be the focus of a new documentary titled, The First Five Years.

The new film will act as a prequel to David Bowie: Five Years and David Bowie: The Last Five Years, which both aired on the BBC.

According to David Bowie News website, the documentary, which will focus on Bowie's early years, will air in 2019.

The late rock icon tragically passed away in 2016, aged 69, following a secret battle with cancer.

As per reports in the Quad-City Times, Bowie "was honoured at The Muppets Take The O2, as Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem performed his track 'Suffragette City' as part of their run of musical numbers during the puppet troupe's first ever live show outside the United States."

In an interview with Variety, director of David Bowie: The Last Five Years, Francis Whately had confessed making the documentary from virtually no information. The process had taken intense research along with stitching bits of information from various sources.

"After he suffered a serious heart attack shortly after a 2004 concert in Germany, he hardly did any interviews, made only a handful of guest appearances, and used his legendary chameleonic abilities to attend concerts and films and wander his adopted hometown of New York and other cities relatively freely by dressing in ways that no one would never expect David Bowie to dress," says Variety of his final years.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 14:32 PM