After playing the role of ‘Drax the Destroyer’ in many of Marvel’s superhero films for over nine years, Hollywood actor Dave Bautista has finally decided to bid adieu to his character. Popular for his stint with the Marvel series ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘, Dave will be seen in the character for the last time in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3’, which releases in May. While the wrestler-turned-actor rose to fame with this role and also received several accolades for his performance as Drax, Dave now believes that he wants to diversify his career choices.

This comes as a big shock for all Marvel fans as the character of Drax was quite popular and brought a sense of comic relief to the films. Besides featuring in the first and second installment of the Guardians movies and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Dave also featured in other parts of the MCU franchise like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Speaking about his exit from the franchise, the actor during his interaction with GQ magazine, revealed it all.

Dave Bautista’s reason behind leaving MCU films

Speaking during his interview with GQ, Dave expressed his gratitude toward the character but further added that it’s a relief for him following his exit as the process of playing Drax was not ‘pleasant’, but ‘hard’.

Stating that the makeup process of becoming Drax took him down, the actor added, “I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy – it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.” He further also spoke about his future plans and said that he doesn’t wish to become the next ‘Rock’ but just a good actor.

“I don’t live a glamorous life and I don’t care about the spotlight and fame. I just want to become a better actor and want respect and experience”, he added.

