There are many fams of Bollywood stars and many fans are seen crossing limits to show their love for stars. But nobody has done what this resident of Mumbai has did. Faizan Ansari is the first Muslim who kept Roza before Ramazan actually begins.

News rapidly getting viral that a Muslim follower residing in Mumbai; Faizan Ansari has claimed that he is the biggest fan of Salman Khan.

One of the trending news these days is the cold war going on between Salman Khan and Larence Bhishnoi who was actively involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Every now and then it is witnessed that Lawrence Bhishnoi is openly targetting and threatening Salman Khan. This is the reason why Faizan Ansari kept ‘Roza’. Faizan Ansari completed all the rituals and formalities involved in the festival and successfully completed his fast. Faizan Ansari said that he did so to safeguard Salman Khan with spiritual means.

It is said that if a person keeps Roza, all the wishes and prayers are heard. This is the reason he kept one for Salman Khan’s good health and age and to keep him away from the evil eye.

There is a limit to love and care for someone, especially when he or she is your idol and Faizan Ansari has crossed his limits of showering love on Salman Khan by keeping a Roza before the start of Ramazan.

